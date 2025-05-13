Catholic Charities uses pro-abortion lobbying group in Chicago: report

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) – The Chicago branch of Catholic Charities is employing a pro-abortion lobbying firm that represents entities that commit and facilitate abortions, according to a Chicago Sun-Times investigation.

According to the report, public records show that Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies represents Catholic Charities, Rush University Medical Center, and CVS Health. Rush commits abortions and CVS locations dispense abortion pills (the firm also represents the Catholic Ascension Illinois health system).

One Chicago-based Cozen O’Connor lobbyist gave $2,000 over the past two years to Personal PAC, which boasts a mission to “elect pro-choice candidates at state and local level.” The firm itself has donated $6,500 to Personal PAC since 2023, and this year gave $1,500 to the campaign fund of Cook County Democratic Party chair Toni Preckwinkle’s bid for Cook County Board president.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, who leads the Archdiocese of Chicago, was not available for comment before publication, as he was overseas for the selection of Pope Leo XIV. Catholic Charities president and CEO Sally Blount declined the Sun-Times’ request for comment. A spokesman for the organization would say only that “Advocating on behalf of people who are vulnerable and in need is our mission, and we value the partners who walk with us in that mission.”

Cupich has been criticized in the past for offering the invocation at the 2024 Democratic National Convention without raising the issue of life, and for apparent openness to homosexual unions despite church teaching.

As the direct, intentional, and avoidable killing of innocent, living human beings, abortion is directly contrary to Christian principles. The Bible repeatedly condemns “murder” and “shed(ding) innocent blood” as “detestable to” the Lord, because “in the image of God has God made mankind.”

Further, since the first century, the Catechism of the Catholic Church has recognized abortion as a “moral evil,” complicity in which “constitutes a grave offense” carrying the “canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.”

This is not the first controversy sparked by Catholic Charities’ intersection with left-wing politics. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Catholic Charities have received $449 million over the years, ostensibly for helping settle unaccompanied migrant children, amid allegations of inadequate identification and vetting of potential trafficking victims. The Trump administration canceled two refugee resettlement contracts with the USCCB in March.

