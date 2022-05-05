Catholic church in Colorado attacked after leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

BOULDER, Colorado (LifeSiteNews) – Sacred Heart of Mary’s Catholic church in Boulder, Colorado, was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti on Wednesday just days after a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.
According to the Denver Gazette, the vandals spray-painted pro-abortion messages such as “My body my choice,” “Keep your religion off our bodies,” and the self-contradictory statement, “Abortion Saves Lives,” in light blue paint across the outside of the church.
@Michael_Voris Sacred Heart of Mary in Boulder was vandalized last night. Again. pic.twitter.com/d33d0fqqHY
— John Roberts (@JohnTRoberts74) May 4, 2022
The vandals also desecrated the hands and eyes of a bronze statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Child Jesus with red paint, according to the local report.
“It’s unfortunate to see people acting out like this. We certainly understand the highly emotional nature of the pro-life, pro-abortion debate as the news from the Supreme Court leaked on the potential outcome,” Mark Haas, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Denver said in response to the assault.
SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now!
Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe!
According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.
As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."
Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God!
However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned.
But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling.
That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe.
SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now!
The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.
Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.
But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.
Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.
That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW!
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Is the leaked Roe v. Wade reversal opinion an attempt by the Left to pressure justices?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-is-the-leaked-roe-reversal-opinion-an-attempt-by-the-left-to-pressure-justices
'Alleged leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scotus-roe-leaked
'Pro-abortion protesters gather outside Supreme Court after reported ruling overturning Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-abortion-demonstrators-gather-outside-supreme-court-after-reported-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
Haas further stated that this is just one of at least 30 attacks against Catholic churches in Colorado over the past two years, with Sacred Heart of Mary being the target of a previous attack last September.
“This is very bad for the people who have to see this and we do talk internally that this is not new for the Church,” Haas added. “The Church has been attacked for 2,000 years.”
Both Haas and investigators think there may be a connection between the September attack and Wednesday’s attack, but police have yet to make an arrest.
RELATED: US churches, cemeteries vandalized and burned during anti-Catholic crime wave in February
The state of Colorado has very lax abortion laws, with Boulder, in particular, being home to one of a handful of clinics in the country that openly advertises that they provide late-term, third trimester abortions.
According to the Boulder Abortion Clinic’s website, they receive “referrals from across the country and internationally” for their services.
While proponents of abortion often state that late-term abortions are “extremely rare,” statistics from the Boulder clinic show that hundreds of these third trimester abortions were carried out between 1992 and 2012, with several occurring as late as week 38 or 39 of pregnancy.