News

Catholic church in Colorado attacked after leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

‘It’s unfortunate to see people acting out like this,’ lamented an archdiocese spokesman.
Featured Image
 John Roberts/Twitter

Jack
Bingham
Jack Bingham
Comments 
0

BOULDER, Colorado (LifeSiteNews) – Sacred Heart of Mary’s Catholic church in Boulder, Colorado, was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti on Wednesday just days after a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.  

According to the Denver Gazette, the vandals spray-painted pro-abortion messages such as “My body my choice,” “Keep your religion off our bodies,” and the self-contradictory statement, “Abortion Saves Lives,” in light blue paint across the outside of the church. 

The vandals also desecrated the hands and eyes of a bronze statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Child Jesus with red paint, according to the local report.  

“It’s unfortunate to see people acting out like this. We certainly understand the highly emotional nature of the pro-life, pro-abortion debate as the news from the Supreme Court leaked on the potential outcome,” Mark Haas, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Denver said in response to the assault.

— Article continues below Petition —
Supreme Court: Publish decision to overturn Roe now!
  Show Petition Text
13784 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 15000!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.

SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now!

Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe!

According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.

As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."

Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God!

However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned.

But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling.

That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe.

SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now!

The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.

Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.

But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.

Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.

That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW!

Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

'Is the leaked Roe v. Wade reversal opinion an attempt by the Left to pressure justices?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-is-the-leaked-roe-reversal-opinion-an-attempt-by-the-left-to-pressure-justices

'Alleged leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scotus-roe-leaked

'Pro-abortion protesters gather outside Supreme Court after reported ruling overturning Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-abortion-demonstrators-gather-outside-supreme-court-after-reported-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/

**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

  Hide Petition Text

Haas further stated that this is just one of at least 30 attacks against Catholic churches in Colorado over the past two years, with Sacred Heart of Mary being the target of a previous attack last September.

“This is very bad for the people who have to see this and we do talk internally that this is not new for the Church,” Haas added. “The Church has been attacked for 2,000 years.” 

Both Haas and investigators think there may be a connection between the September attack and Wednesday’s attack, but police have yet to make an arrest.  

RELATED: US churches, cemeteries vandalized and burned during anti-Catholic crime wave in February

The state of Colorado has very lax abortion laws, with Boulder, in particular, being home to one of a handful of clinics in the country that openly advertises that they provide late-term, third trimester abortions.  

According to the Boulder Abortion Clinic’s website, they receive “referrals from across the country and internationally” for their services. 

While proponents of abortion often state that late-term abortions are “extremely rare,” statistics from the Boulder clinic show that hundreds of these third trimester abortions were carried out between 1992 and 2012, with several occurring as late as week 38 or 39 of pregnancy.  

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...