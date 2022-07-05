Catholic church in Wisconsin vandalized with graffiti following Roe reversal

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — Vandals have attacked a Catholic church, leaving graffiti messages in the latest known pro-abortion attack since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Local media WMTV reported that pro-abortion activists defaced the doors of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison, Wisconsin on the night of July 3. Abortions ceased in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
The vandals sprayed blue paint on the doors and walls of the church, leaving the message “Pro-life my **** ** Let’s talk about all the native kids you’ve killed!!!”
The reference to killing “native kids” is an anti-Catholic blood libel that surged into prominence last summer after unfounded accusations that murdered children were buried near Canadian government residential schools formerly run by Catholic religious orders. No bodies have been found in, let alone exhumed from, the supposed clandestine burial sites. Nevertheless, many Christian churches were burned down in the wake of the allegations.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
For More Information:
How the world's media got it wrong on residential school graves - National Post
Trudeau lied about the bogus mass grave story - LifeSiteNews
Trudeau's narrative was a hoax - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
“St. Bernard Parish is saddened over the graffiti on the front of the church,” St. Bernard’s pastor, Fr. Michael Radowicz, told WMTV.
“We understand people’s anger over the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, but this does nothing to solve any issues,” he added. “We join in prayer for those who did this, that the Lord may heal their hearts. An investigation is ongoing with Madison Police.”
Catholic buildings are subjected to pro-abortion violence because of the unwavering pro-life teachings of the Catholic Church. In Evangelium Vitae, John Paul II employed his full papal authority to publicly condemn abortion as a grave sin, “since it is the deliberate killing of an innocent human being.”
Madison police are offering rewards for anyone with information regarding the attack that leads to an arrest.
The Madison Police Department is working with our law enforcement partners following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/R31SRRpFlN
— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 24, 2022
This latest vandalism follows a firebombing attack on the Wisconsin Family Action office committed in May by radical pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge. Jane’s Revenge has promised to escalate their attacks.
The pro-abortion terror group has publicly claimed responsibility for attacks against pro-life organizations and churches across America. There have been over 20 attacks on pregnancy centers across the U.S. since the draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court‘s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches have continued to face violence, vandalism, and arson.
A recent Women’s March survey gauged supporters’ willingness to put ‘our bodies on the line’ to protest the Roe v. Wade reversal.
The violence appears to have no clear end in sight, with the Department of Homeland Security predicting that terrorist attacks could continue “for weeks” after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.
