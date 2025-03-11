Catholic college prays for conversion of satanist ‘black mass’ organizers at Kansas capitol

Benedictine College is offering rosaries, holy hours and Memorares not only for the conversion of satanists but for the people of Kansas.

(LifeSiteNews) —A Catholic college in Kansas pledged to offer its prayers this month for the conversion of Satanists who will participate in a “black mass” dedicating the state capitol to Satan.

A group called The Satanic Grotto has been given the green light by the Capitol Events Coordinator to hold their “Capitol Dedication to Satan” and rites of blasphemy — an act of hatred toward God — on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We will be performing rites to the Black Mass and indulging in sacrilegious blaspheme (sic),” The Satanic Grotto wrote on a Facebook event page. “God will fall and Kansas will be embraced by the black flame of Lucifer.”

Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas announced Monday that it will be “dedicating the month’s weekly Holy Hours, Rosaries, and Memorare prayers” not only for those involved in the satanic event but for “the conversion of the hearts of the people of Kansas,” so that their “faith will grow.”

Historical and recent testimony has shown that the rosary alone is extraordinarily powerful in its ability to procure spiritual graces as well as material favors. For example, in the comments section of a video presentation on the rosary by Fr. Mark-Mary Ames of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal (CFR), viewers write, “The Rosary saved my life”; “The Rosary has been saving me from my addictions to drugs and pornography;” “Praying the Rosary saved me from addiction.”

Blessed Bartolo Longo, a former Satanic priest who was just approved for canonization as a saint by the Vatican on February 25, became especially devoted to the rosary after renouncing satanism.He took refuge amid mental health struggles in the Blessed Mother’s promise to St. Dominic that “he who propagates my Rosary will be saved.”

In response to the “black mass,” the faithful can also recite prayers created especially to make reparation for blasphemy that was revealed to Carmelite Sister Mary of St. Peter to wound “(Christ’s) divine Heart more grievously than all other sins.” Christ gave Sr. Mary of St. Peter the Golden Arrow the prayer, to be recited in reparation for blasphemy:

May the most holy, most sacred, most adorable, most incomprehensible and unutterable Name of God be always praised, blessed, loved, adored, and glorified in heaven, on earth, and in the hells, by all the creatures of God and by the Sacred Heart of our Lord Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar. Amen.

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), a traditional Catholic group, is also organizing a prayer rally outside the capitol to make reparation for the event as it occurs. They have launched a petition urging Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to cancel the blasphemous event, which has thus far collected over 32,750 signatures.

In addition to dedicating rosaries and Holy Hours for the conversion of satanists and the people of Kansas, Benedictine College president Stephen D. Minnis has asked his school’s “Memorare Army” to pray 10 Memorares daily to Our Lady of Guadalupe this month, to ask for her intercession against the “black mass” plans.

Readers are encouraged to respectfully urge the cancellation of the satanic event at the Kansas capitol by calling Capitol Events Coordinator Kathleen Williams at 785-296-7909.

