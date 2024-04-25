Catholic college student slams feminism as ‘grotesque’ attack on ‘life, holiness, and beauty’

A Catholic student at Benedictine College eloquently explained to LifeSite League why he would not marry a feminist.

ATCHISON, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic college student has slammed feminism as a “grotesque confrontation against life, holiness, and beauty.”

Jacinta Rigi of LifeSite League asked the student at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas whether he would marry a feminist, to which he replied in the negative, and explained why.

According to Pew Research Center, as of 2020, about 61% of American women said the term “feminist” describes them very or somewhat well. The term was embraced by three-quarters of Democrat-leaning women and 41% of Republican-leaning women.

While the term has traditionally been intended to convey a desire for “equality” between men and women, its critics point out that the ideology has been used to push for the “right” to abortion and sexual promiscuity, and has greatly contributed to the devaluing of motherhood, the masculinization of women, and the breakdown of the relationship between the sexes.

Students at Benedictine College also weighed in with their thoughts about whether abortion, the killing of unborn babies, should be legal.

“What really stuck with me is a person is a person no matter how small. Regardless of where they’re at in life, physically or spiritually, whether it comes to ailments, or whether it comes to beliefs — the dignity of the person is not subtracted or removed in any scenario. That is a soul. That is a person,” another student told Rigi when asked whether he was pro-life or pro-choice.

