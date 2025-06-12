Catholic college teaches nursing students to give puberty blockers to children

A ‘nonbinary’ lecturer advised nursing students at Mount St. Mary College in New York to ‘take the patient’s lead’ when considering giving puberty blockers.

NEWBURGH, New York (LifeSiteNews) — A “Catholic” college has been caught on video instructing psychiatric nurse practitioner students when to administer puberty blockers to children.

Lecturer Steph Williams, who uses he/him and she/her pronouns according to her LinkedIn page, can be heard advising nursing students at Mount St. Mary College in New York to give puberty blockers to so-called “transgender” children as young as nine in a video recording posted to X by Daily Wire host Michael Knowles.

Williams warned the students that menstruation can be so “incredibly distressful” for a gender-confused girl that it will “ultimately hinder their psychological development” and lead to mental health problems manifesting in alcoholism, substance abuse, depression, or anxiety orders.

Such problems “maybe wouldn’t have been present if things like puberty blockers were utilized,” said Williams, who addressed the students via a remote video call and presentation. A crucifix is visible in the classroom above the whiteboard.

While it is a common belief among the pro-transgender community that puberty blockers improve mental health outcomes over time, this has not been shown to be the case over the short or long term. A recently released study showed that depression symptoms “did not change significantly over 24 months” of receiving puberty blockers.

“Transgender” individuals experience mental health issues at a significantly higher rate than the general population, with a reported whopping 40+% of trans adults having attempted suicide.

While pro-trans activists believe “gender transition” procedures minimize these risks, it is not uncommon for those who have undergone these interventions, including detransitioners, to admit that their attempt to change their sex was a kind of “band-aid” approach to dissociate from emotional distress not caused by their sex. Some have pointed out that it gave temporary relief from this distress before it returned.

According to Williams, if the child turns out not to be “trans,” then the nurse practitioners can simply take them off puberty blockers so the children can pick up “right where they left off.” The lecturer fleetingly alluded to concerns about the blockers’ effects on “height” and other unnamed issues but brushed off these side effects since they are addressed in consent forms.

“Everybody gets to make informed consent,” said Williams, as if prepubescent children are capable of such a thing. Studies indicate that most children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence. Many observers, such as psychologist and author Jean Twenge, attest that a steep rise in gender confusion among the young is due largely in part to social contagion facilitated by social media.

She did not mention the potential long-term fertility issues that can be caused by puberty blockers in boys or the bone damage these drugs can trigger. In just one example, a girl suffered stunted growth, spinal fractures and osteopenia, a condition in which the bones are weakened and more prone to breakage, after taking puberty blockers.

In addition, puberty blockers’ effect on cognitive and psychosexual development remains unknown.

Williams added in her presentation that, in order to be given puberty blockers, they don’t necessarily have to experience “dysphoria” but only a “demonstrated history of gender incongruence.” It is unclear what distinction she made between the two.

Even more disturbing, Williams assured the nursing students that they do not need to be experts on transgenderism but should follow the lead of the gender-confused person they help “treat.”

“All you have to do is take the client’s lead. Take the patient’s lead,” Williams said. “Oftentimes, folks who are trans come into your exam room knowing more than you do. And that’s a good thing. That’s an asset.”

Knowles remarked in his X thread, “The trans agenda hinges on ‘mental health professionals’ approving this ‘care.’ But their standards are incoherent. Far from ‘assessing,’ it seems they’re just rubber-stamping child abuse.”

“With ‘Catholic’ institutions like Mount Saint Mary’s College, who needs paganism?”

Share











