‘Catholic’ comedian Jim Gaffigan launches profanity-laced tweetstorm against Trump

Gaffigan also defended Joe Biden against charges that the pro-abortion, pro-homosexuality Democrat presidential hopeful is 'Catholic in name only.'
Fri Aug 28, 2020 - 7:45 pm EST
Jim Gaffigan | Gaffigan kids at New York Pride Parade, June, 2017.
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
August 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Jesuit comedian Jim Gaffigan launched a flurry of profanity-laden tweets against President Donald Trump Thursday night, defending pro-abortion former vice president Joe Biden in the process.

The tirade began with Gaffigan tweeting “RIP Truth,” apparently in response to the president’s speech during the final night of the Republican National Convention. A Trump supporter replied urging him not to “get political,” to which Gaffigan responded “hey f--- you!” He then tweeted various attacks against Trump and his family:

Throughout the rant, Gaffigan said “f--- you” in response to pushback from several of what he called “a------ trolls,” as well as to football coach Lou Holtz for declaring Biden a “Catholic in name only”:

Trump, a Presbyterian who has never claimed to be Catholic, supported abortion on demand prior to his pro-life conversion in 2011, but even the left-wing Snopes admits rumors that he paid for abortions are “unproven,” and there is no credible evidence he raped anyone. Since taking office, Trump has consistently supported the right to life.

By contrast, Biden, who does claim to be Catholic, is campaigning on a plan to enshrine effectively unlimited abortion on demand into federal law, which would use the federal Justice Department to tie the hands of states that try to enact any pro-life restrictions. The former vice president (who has his own share of sexual misconduct accusers) jettisoned the last vestiges of his pro-life past in 2019, when he endorsed direct taxpayer funding of abortion.

Gaffigan concluded the viral tweetstorm with one more set of insults for his critics:

While Gaffigan gained a conservative following in recent years on the perception of him as a faithful Catholic voice in mainstream entertainment, he has for years publicly supported causes at odds with biblical values, including the pro-abortion Women’s March and LGBT “pride”:

Nevertheless, Gaffigan remains in good standing among more moderate Catholic institutions. Last year, the Archdiocese of Omaha had the comedian perform at its ArchOmaha Unite event, a “vibrant, joy-filled, one-day Catholic party” meant to promote “unity.”

