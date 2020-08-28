‘Catholic’ comedian Jim Gaffigan launches profanity-laced tweetstorm against Trump

PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.

August 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Jesuit comedian Jim Gaffigan launched a flurry of profanity-laden tweets against President Donald Trump Thursday night, defending pro-abortion former vice president Joe Biden in the process.

The tirade began with Gaffigan tweeting “RIP Truth,” apparently in response to the president’s speech during the final night of the Republican National Convention. A Trump supporter replied urging him not to “get political,” to which Gaffigan responded “hey f--- you!” He then tweeted various attacks against Trump and his family:

Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

I know you hate snobs and elites I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they've ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Wake the fuck up! Trump is not pro-life and obviously not christian or a decent person. Everyone in the Republican Party is just frightened of him — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

What bravery from the cowards who are against equal justice. Wake up. Don't you know history will make you the fool. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Trump literally ran Paul Ryan out of politics. Why? Paul Ryan knew Trump was poison. So does Romney. Trump is not a conservative or even a Republican. You know that. You know Barr is dirty. You know if Trump gets re-elected it's over. How many books have to be written? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Throughout the rant, Gaffigan said “f--- you” in response to pushback from several of what he called “a------ trolls,” as well as to football coach Lou Holtz for declaring Biden a “Catholic in name only”:

Please dont buy that socialist crap either. Obviously Obama wasn't a socialist. This is all lies to scare you and you know it. Biden is not radical. Are you serious? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Fuck Lou Holtz. Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who? How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the shit he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He's a crook and a con man. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Trump, a Presbyterian who has never claimed to be Catholic, supported abortion on demand prior to his pro-life conversion in 2011, but even the left-wing Snopes admits rumors that he paid for abortions are “unproven,” and there is no credible evidence he raped anyone. Since taking office, Trump has consistently supported the right to life.

By contrast, Biden, who does claim to be Catholic, is campaigning on a plan to enshrine effectively unlimited abortion on demand into federal law, which would use the federal Justice Department to tie the hands of states that try to enact any pro-life restrictions. The former vice president (who has his own share of sexual misconduct accusers) jettisoned the last vestiges of his pro-life past in 2019, when he endorsed direct taxpayer funding of abortion.

Gaffigan concluded the viral tweetstorm with one more set of insults for his critics:

Heading to bed but remember

- If you want to sound crazy please tell me about THE DEEP STATE.

- To sound stupid please be against CANCEL CULTURE but then accuse anyone with an opinion of Virtue signaling.

- Trump Derangement Syndrome is meant to distract from the con of Don — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

While Gaffigan gained a conservative following in recent years on the perception of him as a faithful Catholic voice in mainstream entertainment, he has for years publicly supported causes at odds with biblical values, including the pro-abortion Women’s March and LGBT “pride”:

I can’t believe every woman I know is marching in the streets and CNN is showing Trump pretending to believe in God. #WomensMarch — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 21, 2017

Nevertheless, Gaffigan remains in good standing among more moderate Catholic institutions. Last year, the Archdiocese of Omaha had the comedian perform at its ArchOmaha Unite event, a “vibrant, joy-filled, one-day Catholic party” meant to promote “unity.”