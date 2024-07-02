Catholic company that made world’s largest Sacred Heart flag sees massive increase in sales

TradFlags.com has informed LifeSiteNews that its sales for June were double what they were in June of 2023 and quadruple what they were at the start of 2024.

(LifeSiteNews) — The company that makes the largest Sacred Heart flag in the world has seen a massive uptick in sales after a Kentucky-based business attracted media attention last month for installing the 30 by 50-foot flag on its property in June. The business has also installed its Precious Blood flag for the month of July.

TradFlags.com informed LifeSiteNews earlier today during a phone conversation that its sales for June were double what they were in June of 2023 and quadruple what they were at the start of 2024. “We began just three years ago on the advice of my wife,” owner Keith, who prefers to keep his last name private, said. “It was really just a side gig. But public sins like ‘Pride Month’ deserve public reparation and our products, which are made in the USA, help with that.”

Keith and his wife have nine children. Based in Kentucky, they make the 12 by 18-inch flags they sell on the website from their house. For larger items, he sends customized orders to his manufacturer. An experienced videographer and drone pilot, Keith says business has been “booming” after its Sacred Heart flag was sold to Bavarian Waste in Walton, Kentucky last month.

Bavarian is owned by devout Latin Mass Catholic James “Jim” Brueggemann. His family has operated the company since 1901. Initially a trucking operation, it survived the Great Depression and evolved from a freight hauling business into a waste disposal company.

On Friday, May 31, more than 600 Catholics attended Bavarian’s ceremony for the Sacred Heart flag, which was blessed by a priest of the Society of St. Pius X and raised on a 110-foot-tall pole on the company’s property. The location is one of the highest points in Boone County, making it visible from up to 5 miles away.

Brueggemann told LifeSite he was going to swap out the flag each month according to the Catholic Church’s particular devotion. Seeing how July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Our Lord, on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m., Brueggemann and his family had Keith’s “Precious Blood Flag” installed during a private event. Video of that gathering can be seen at the top of this article. It includes remarks about the Precious Blood by 84-year-old priest Father Gregory Post, the first U.S. priest ordained to the SSPX by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in 1972.

Keith told LifeSite today that before being installed on Bavarian’s property, the Precious Blood flag was brought to a Rosary Rally last month in downtown Cincinnati during a “Pride” month march. Over 125 Catholics, all of whom were men, prayed on the steps of the diocesan basilica with the flag unfurled so pro-LGBT persons who were passing by would see the Precious Blood image. A video of their protest was posted on the Sensus Fidelium YouTube account earlier this week.

Keith says he moved to the Cincinatti area three years ago from California to attend the Our Lady of Lourdes parish, which was run by Fr. Shannon Collins and Fr. Sean Kopczynski of the Missionaries of St. John the Baptist. The priests were unceremoniously punished in January of this year by Covington Bishop John Iffert, who said their negative assessment of and unwillingness to offer the Novus Ordo Mass “disqualifies them from being granted permission to publicly celebrate” the Latin Mass.

The Catholic Church’s devotion for the month of August is the Immacualte Heart of Mary while September is the Seven Sorrows of Mary. Keith says he plans on making flags for those and future months as well. Bavarian informed LifeSite it plans on continuing the tradition of installing new flags each month.

