Catholic conversion network reveals nearly 40 pastors are considering becoming Catholic in past 2 months

(LifeSiteNews) — This year, nearly 40 Protestant pastors have contacted the Coming Home Network, a Catholic conversion organization, about entering the Catholic Church.

In a March 3 post on X, JonMarc Grodi, director of the Coming Home Network, revealed that last year over 100 pastors contacted the outlet regarding converting to Catholicism, and nearly 40 have already reached out to them in just the two first months of 2025.

“Last year at @chnetwork we were contacted by 99 Protestant pastors who were considering becoming Catholic,” he wrote. “This year so far we’ve heard from almost 40!”

“The Holy Spirit is moving hearts to discover the fullness that Christ wants to give His followers!” Grodi celebrated.

The Coming Home Network of over 10,000 members aims to help non-Catholics “discover the truth and beauty of the Catholic Church.”

“Though not generally known, non-Catholic clergy and laity from across the denominational spectrum are coming home to the Catholic Church,” the network explained. “They come with great enthusiasm and commitment to follow Jesus Christ wherever He leads, even if this means coming out of their previously comfortable and familiar spiritual surroundings into the Catholic Church.”

The network’s website features conversion stories of several evangelical and non-denominational pastors who discovered and embraced the truth of the Catholic Church.

“When I made my decision to become Catholic, everything began to fit … I suddenly realized that I was in a story bigger than anything I’d ever imagined before,” Jeff Cavins, a former Protestant minister and creator of the Great Adventure Bible Timeline said.

Recently, a growing number of high-profile Americans have been welcomed into the Catholic Church, including actor and comedian Rob Schneider.

Similarly, last April, popular American conservative pundit Candace Owens revealed that she officially became a Catholic.

“Recently, I made the decision to go home. There is of course so much more that went into this decision and that I plan to share in the future. But for now, praise be to God for His gentle, but relentless guiding of my heart toward Truth,” she said at the time.

