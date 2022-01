LifeSite’s own Danielle Zuccaro talks to Jim Hale in this interview about her mission of being an evangelist to college students.

(LifeSiteNews) — The incarnation of the Son of God is the greatest miracle the world has ever known. And the miraculous message of Christmas should give all Catholics confidence that we must always be hopeful, even when it comes to evangelizing woke college students at today’s public universities.

LifeSite’s own Danielle Zuccaro talks to Jim Hale in this interview about her mission of being an evangelist to college students during one of the most challenging times in Church history.

