Exorcist says ‘summer of rage’ promised by pro-abortion activists is proof of Satan’s hatred of the Church

(LifeSiteNews) – In response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signifying the potential impending overturning of Roe v. Wade, the president of pro-abortion Women’s March – Rachel Carmona – promised a retaliatory “summer of rage.”
The National Mall, where thousands of abortion rights supporters are rallying before a march down Constitution Avenue and onto Capitol Hill. A Women’s March organizer calls it “day one of a summer of rage,” leading the crowd in chants of “ungovernable.” pic.twitter.com/7EvUjNyttG
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 14, 2022
Our Summer of Rage is officially beginning.
We’re prepared to rage for Roe all summer, culminating in a Women’s Convention in Houston, Texas.
We won’t rest until abortion rights are protected. Learn more about our Women’s Convention here: https://t.co/Faa6lnGu7k https://t.co/1GVANPP79b
— Women’s March (@womensmarch) May 15, 2022
According to Reuters, the Women’s March and other pro-death groups have declared their intention to go forward with possibly hundreds of “Bans Off Our Bodies” demonstrations each weekend.
Activists in New York City joined thousands of abortion-rights supporters across the United States, starting what organizers said would be ‘a summer of rage’ if the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide https://t.co/cKZYmvVivQ pic.twitter.com/z5CzxQvuoP
— Reuters (@Reuters) May 14, 2022
“For the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage,” Carmona said. ““We will be ungovernable until this government starts working for us, until the attacks on our bodies let up, until the right to an abortion is codified into law.”
Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, an exorcist from the Washington Archdiocese, spoke about the summer of rage on EWTN on Wednesday.
Exorcist at the @WashArchdiocese & Research Associate Professor at the @CatholicUniv, Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, joins to share what he makes of the @DHSgov being concerned over the likelihood of violence while the Women’s March is advocating for a “summer of rage.” pic.twitter.com/guYWiHY4Ju
— EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) May 18, 2022
SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now!
Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe!
According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.
As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."
Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God!
However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned.
But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling.
That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe.
SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now!
The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.
Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.
But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.
Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.
That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW!
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition.
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
“Satan hates the Catholic Church, and Satan’s in a rage,” Rossetti said.
We trust in Jesus, Satan is dust compared to Jesus… you throw just a little holy water on the demons and they start screaming.
He labeled the proposed fits of rage and vandalism against Catholics and pro-lifer as “terrorism things,” and emphasised the reality of a spiritual battle regarding the fight over abortion.
A final decision on the fate of abortion in America was not presented on Monday, with a decision likely coming in June. If the decision to overturn Roe does go through, pro-lifers in Congress could pursue a nationwide abortion ban as well, and many pro-lifers will no doubt urge them to do so, in order to prevent states like California from attempting to keep interstate abortions thriving.
The first wave of demonstrations took place on the weekend, and violence has already taken place.
Let the craziness begin.https://t.co/ozLMTSU28A
— JJ Pesavento #1776 (@rdrhwke) May 18, 2022
In Boise, Idaho, an abortion activist at a Planned Parenthood protest was arrested for allegedly kicking a police officer and an organizer of a separate pro-abortion rally without a permit was taken into police custody for allegedly resisting law enforcement.