Catholic group calls for state investigation of transgender activists at funeral in New York cathedral

CatholicVote president Brian Burch argued that the activists openly mocked the Catholic faith and committed criminal trespass by obtaining access to the cathedral through intentional deception, both in violation of New York law.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) – CatholicVote president Brian Burch requested New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg to open an investigation of the transgender activists who deceived and desecrated the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral during last week’s funeral for a transgender atheist.

On February 15, transgender activist and prostitute “Cecilia Gentili,” a man who “identified” as a woman, was celebrated at St. Patrick’s by hundreds of people dressed in scandalous clothing.

Burch argued that the activists committed a hate crime with their open mockery of the Catholic faith within America’s most important Catholic cathedral and committed criminal trespass by obtaining access to the cathedral for the funeral through intentional deception, both in violation of current New York law.

“According to both media reports and video footage readily available online, activists admit to withholding from cathedral administrators the full intent and purpose of their gathering,” Burch wrote. “Indeed, the Archdiocese of New York has publicly affirmed that they ‘had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way.’ The deception employed to gain access to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in order to hold a ceremony that profaned that holy place and mocked the Catholic religion cries out for justice.”

Citing New York’s Penal Law Sec. 485.05.1(a), and Penal Law Sec. 485.3., Burch noted that “under New York’s hate crimes law, selecting the victim of a criminal trespass based on a religion or religious practice is a hate crime.”

“New York’s courts have recognized that those who gain access to property by deception are liable for criminal trespass. People v. Segal, 78 Misc.2d 955 (1974),” he continued.

“The outrageous sacrilege perpetrated at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is indeed a hate crime. Video footage shows that transgender activists intentionally used deception to obtain permission to enter St. Patrick’s and the facts show that access was used to desecrate that sacred space and mock Catholic faith and morals. Again, the pastor of St. Patrick’s has confirmed that they were not told the nature and purpose of the offensive stunt that was planned,” Burch wrote.

Voicing the outrage of Catholics in New York and throughout the country, Burch told James to bring to justice the “trans” activists who made mockery of the Catholic faith so vilely.

“We urge you to act quickly and resolutely to address this grave injustice, the very sort of vicious abuse that New York’s Hate Crimes Act was designed to prevent,” he said. “On behalf of millions of Catholics nationwide, we are asking for your help to vindicate the rights and dignity of Catholic New Yorkers, and indeed, the countless Catholics throughout this nation who regard St. Patrick’s as one of their most revered holy places.”

“I urge you to defend the rights and dignity of Catholic New Yorkers and the tens of thousands of Catholics from throughout this great nation who visit St. Patrick’s to honor the saint and practice their faith each year.”

Members of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) are organizing a Rosary rally to make reparation for the sacrilegious pro-LGBT funeral. “Mocking everything sacred, the service looked like a Drag Queen Show, applauding sin, ridiculing the Church, and defiling the house of God,” a TFP flyer for the event said.

A LifeSite petition launched in response to the event, which organizers have called a political protest, is urging Cardinal Timothy Dolan to exorcise the cathedral. As of the publication of this article, more than 14,000 people have added their signatures to the petition, which can be signed here.

