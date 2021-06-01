Catholic group will hold processions across America to encourage ‘heroic fatherhood’

June 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — An apostolate devoted to fostering Catholic fatherhood is holding Eucharistic processions across the United States this month to promote “the heroic role of fatherhood,” and has called on the faithful to help organize more.

Catholic Father’s Day, sponsored by EWTN and other Catholic organizations, has announced processions in several states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas, and California. The group holds Eucharistic processions every June — the month dedicated by the Church to the Sacred Heart of Jesus — “to inspire Catholic men to their great and noble call as Catholic fathers.”

“The Catholic Father’s Day movement has been founded by a large network of Catholic laymen from around the country,” according to the website. “The idea is simple: gather Catholic fathers and their families together once a year in June to renew their commitment to the heroic call to be Catholic fathers and to give glory to God the Father, to proclaim their commitment to Jesus Christ through Eucharistic processions, to draw down the Holy Spirit to strengthen men in faith and to seek the intercession of St. Joseph, the patron saint of the Church, Fathers and Families.”

The events take on unique significance during the Year of St. Joseph, the Catholic’s Father Day organization said. “Since God the Father Almighty created the first man, He has called men to the heroic role of fatherhood, men who sacrifice themselves to lead, protect and provide for their wives and children,” they said. “With the Catholic Church’s celebration of the Year of St. Joseph, it is a great time to inspire Catholic men to their great and noble call to be Catholic fathers.”

The organization notes that a major reason why “something is desperately wrong in the world” is a lack of “sacrificial fathers.” “One key reason there is chaos and suffering is that men and women have lost sight of the God-given purpose of men to be sacrificial fathers, men who are protectors and providers for their families, who lead their families to God.”

Catholic Father’s Day calls on laymen to help plan processions and offers a guide to organizing the events, in addition to other resources about the movement and Catholic fatherhood.

“Our playbook steps you through building your team, organizing your event and getting your event online on this website,” Catholic Father’s Day says. “We ask you to download and review the playbook right now, along with the templates, and prayerfully consider taking the lead for your parish, city or state.”

Catholic Father’s Day has been endorsed by various parishes and dioceses, like the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, which will be participating in the movement later this month.

Readers may register a Eucharistic procession with Catholic Father’s Day here.