Catholic health network sponsors ‘family-friendly’ ‘pride’ event with drag queen shows in Texas

The network sponsored the event despite Catholic teaching that condemns transgenderism and homosexuality.
Featured Image
"Rainbow in the Park" in Austin, Texas, featured drag queen shows attended by childrenAmor 107.7/Twitter

Joseph
Summers
Joseph Summers
AUSTIN (LifeSiteNews) – A Catholic health service sponsored a “family-friendly” LGBT “pride” event that took place Sunday, according to the event’s organizers. 

“Rainbow on the Creek” in Austin, Texas, lists Catholic health service Ascension Seton, part of the nationwide Ascension health network, as one of its sponsors on its website. Other sponsors include Google, PNC Bank, and Tito’s Vodka. The Catholic Church teaches that God makes a person either male or female, regardless of alleged “gender identity,” and that homosexuality is a grave evil.  

The event, which advertised itself as a “family-friendly celebration” of LGBT “pride,” featured performances from multiple drag queens in shows with dozens of children in attendance. Performers included individuals called “Pelvis Wrestley” and “Roxxxy Anderson” from RuPaul’s Drag Race, a reality show that features drag queens. 

The event also featured a show called Austin Drag Queen Showcase and a drag queen story hour sponsored by Austin Public Library. 

Ascension has a history of supporting leftist causes. Ascension introduced its ABIDE program in the wake of George Floyd’s death, which is designed to help fight “racism and systemic injustice.” “To help address racism and systemic injustice, Ascension has launched a justice focused framework called ABIDE, built on the hallmark of Appreciation – Belongingness – Inclusivity – Diversity – Equity,” Ascension notes on its website. 

“We have a shared responsibility and accountability, as individuals and as a ministry, to lead and model the changes we with to see in our communities of valuing inclusion, justice and equality for all,” stated Joseph Impicciche, President and CEO of Ascension. 

While it is not clear if Ascension endorses “gender affirming care,” the network employs a doctor in a Nashville location who specializes in “transgender care” and LGBT issues. 

The Austin event is not the only “pride” event for children that has attracted attention. A Dallas drag show that was advertised for children has attracted conservative pushback. One of the performers at the event has a criminal record that includes dealing drugs and prostitution.

Texas Republican state Rep. Bryan Slayton said he would introduce legislation in the wake of the event that would ban children from attending drag shows. A similar law has been considered in Florida. According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his staff is currently looking into the legislation. 

LifeSite reached out to Ascension for comment but has yet to receive a response. 

