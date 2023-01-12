Catholic high school issues trespassing notice to suspended student who opposed boys in girls’ bathrooms

According to lawyer James Kitchen, enforcement of the trespass notice could 'include involving the Ontario Provincial Police' to 'physically remove' the 16-year-old from the premises.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian high school student Josh Alexander, who was suspended from his Catholic school last year for protesting the allowance of gender-confused males into girls’ bathrooms, has now been served a trespass notice by his principal, according to a lawyer.

“He is currently not in school, as the principal has again suspended and even served him with a trespass notice in retaliation for Josh attending the two classes he was prohibited from,” wrote Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC) lawyer James Kitchen in an email sent to LifeSiteNews on Tuesday.

As referenced by Kitchen’s statement, in addition to being suspended, Alexander has been barred from two of the four classes in which he is enrolled, as those classes have among them students who identity as “transgender.”

“Although it is not entirely clear why the principal served a trespass notice on Josh Alexander, presumably it was because he wanted to use whatever he could to prevent Josh attending the school and/or physically remove him if he did through enforcing the trespass notice, which would include involving the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP),” explained the lawyer.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander, a 16-year-old student at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, in Renfrew, Ontario, was handed a lengthy 20-day suspension on November 23, 2022, after organizing a school walkout that same month in support of the rights of girls to access their facilities without having to endure the presence of male students.

LCC noted in a press release that Alexander was effectively suspended “because he has expressed his belief, during class debates and on social media, that there are only two genders, that students cannot switch between genders, and that male students should not be permitted into the girls’ bathroom.”

Kitchen had noted earlier this week that he had begun working with Alexander over the Christmas break to appeal his original suspension, but that “nothing has happened on the appeal of the first suspension yet.”

In an interview around the time of Alexander’s initial suspension, the teenager told LifeSiteNews that he believes, in accordance with Catholic teaching and the Bible, that there are only two sexes.

He also informed LifeSiteNews that he originally took action against the school’s allowance of gender-confused boys into the girls’ bathroom after female students had told him they were uncomfortable with the policy.

In an email earlier this week, Kitchen contended that under the “guise of ‘safety,’ as that term has been revised by woke gender activists now pervasive in public institutions, Josh has been penalized for expressing his Christian beliefs regarding gender and modesty, beliefs which also happen to align with both objective truth and actual safety.”

The suspension of Alexander comes amid a noticeable push in western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

In fact, just last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government pledged a whopping $100 million in funding for LGBT activist groups.

LifeSiteNews’ editor-in-chief, John-Henry Westen, recently conducted an interview with Alexander, wherein the young man talks in-depth about his situation and the pervasiveness of gender ideology in Canadian schools today.

