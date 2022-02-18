New Mexico diocese offers internship for young men to build shrine to Saint Kateri

The fully paid program will run from June 4 to August 7, 2022, and be physically demanding.

GALLUP, New Mexico (LifeSiteNews) – College-aged men are being called upon to help build a shrine in the desert of New Mexico in honor of the first Native American saint, Kateri Tekakwitha, learning ancient construction techniques as part of a fully paid internship program.

In partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation, the Diocese of Gallup is inviting men who are at least 18 years old to live and work at the Sacred Heart Retreat Center in Gallup on a fully paid traditional building internship program. While there, they will learn ancient construction techniques, including installing natural lime mortar and stucco, and put their newfound skills to use by reviving traditional Catholic art and architecture in the region.

Meals and living quarters will be provided as part of the fully-funded Catholic Pueblo Revival internship, as well as the chance to visit the ancient churches and archaeology of the southwest. Thus, interns will be able to steep themselves in the 500-year history of Catholicism in the southwestern U.S.A.

The program will run from June 4 to August 7, 2022, and it will involve a physically demanding regimen. Interns will receive a $4,200 stipend for their work.

Bishop James S. Wall of Gallup, New Mexico, told LifeSiteNews that the program, which is now in its third year, “has proven to not just be a summer job, but a valuable missionary opportunity for young men to serve in the Diocese of Gallup.”

“I encourage any young adult man to prayerfully consider applying for the chance to serve and support the Native American Catholic community,” he said.

A press release for the program explains that successful applicants “will serve as missionaries to the Catholic Diocese of Gallup, performing manual labor to help build the Saint Kateri Rosary Walk by hand, while learning about and using traditional southwestern building materials and techniques.”

The men will live by a structured routine, combining the physical work with spiritual and academic formation.

William McCarthy, CEO of the Southwest Indian Foundation, said that the “totally unique program provides intense leadership training that fosters steeled Catholic Manliness for a lifetime.. [while,] at the same time, building something beautiful for Our Lady and St. Kateri that will last for generations.”

McCarthy’s encouragement was echoed by Deacon Ed Schaub, executive director of the St. Kateri Rosary Walk, who said that the life of St. Kateri forms the foundation of the project.

“I think when you look at saints like St. Kateri, she is an incredible example that we try to emulate, and we are trying to reflect who she is in this project,” Schaub said, adding that “[t]he whole effort of this project is to bring everyone and anyone to God.”

The deadline for applications is February 25. Applications can be filled out online at saintkaterirosarywalk.org/internship-program/

