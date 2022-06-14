Catholic journalist slams Fox News for ‘evil’ transgender promotion

(LifeSiteNews) — Daily Wire commentator and Catholic Michael Knowles criticized Fox News on his show Monday after the conservative news station ran a story in support of a gender-confused girl who pretends to be a boy. Knowles referred to the segment as “evil” and called the Fox News reporter a “creep” for encouraging parents to “trans the kids.”
Fox News highlighted the story of the Whittingtons, parents who claimed their daughter declared herself a boy before she could even talk. Knowles has previously appeared on Fox News as a commentator, but he said that it’s more important for him to speak out even if it ruins the relationship.
“This is not just covering this. This is not just, ‘Well, look at this weird story,'” Knowles said on his show. He criticized Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas for editorializing by saying that this is a story about “love” and that the Whittingtons showed “extraordinary courage.”
READ: California advances bill to become transgender ‘sanctuary,’ let courts block parents from protecting kids
Knowles said it would be “abusive enough” to highlight someone’s story, but “this creep reporter on Fox News is promoting” transgenderism, the Daily Wire commentator said.
“This is a full-throated endorsement on the news side of Fox News of transgendering the kids,” Knowles declared.
While he does not normally criticize other conservative organizations, Knowles said that the promotion of the genital and chemical mutilation of children warranted it.
At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media.
And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age.
This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now.
SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children.
With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children.
Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools.
Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March.
SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children.
76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students.
Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation.
A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.”
Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom.
It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people.
SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children
We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action.
Thank you for signing the petition today.
More Information:
Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews
Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews
Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)**
“I cannot think of anything more evil that Fox News could do than endorse transing kids, then encourage parents to trans their kids,” he said.
He also criticized Fox News for using statistics from the homosexual advocacy group “The Trevor Project” which claims that suicides are linked to an inability to receive “gender-affirming care.”
Mocking the argument from transgender activists, Knowles explained the numerous consequences of pumping kids full of puberty blockers and removing their healthy organs.
He said:
Well, if you don’t want to kill your kid, give a ton of money to pharmaceutical psychos to pump your kid full of hormones so that you can permanently screw up their body and probably give them osteoporosis or something. Make them sterile forever. When they come to regret this in ten years, you’re gonna have destroyed their lives, but if you don’t do it now, you’re gonna kill your kids. That’s the kind of stuff that’s being promoted on Fox News channel. Good grief, what has happened?
Knowles’ colleagues have also spoken out against Fox News’ promotion of the genital and chemical mutilation of children.
“This would be absolute despicable insane lunacy if I saw it on CNN or MSNBC. To see it on Fox News is a complete betrayal of anything remotely resembling conservatism or decency,” Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro tweeted.
READ: Matt Walsh blasts Fox News for celebrating ‘transgender’ child: ‘Horrifying, evil, and sick’
“Every element of this video is propagandistic, dangerous garbage,” he said. “The report states that this biologically female child was choosing her gender BEFORE SHE COULD SPEAK. This is madness.”
Daily Wire‘s Matt Walsh called the segment “the most extreme, radical, dangerous form of gender ideology.”