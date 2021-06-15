Catholic leaders, thinkers to expose Great Apostasy at free online conference next week

June 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Nine of the foremost public voices in the ongoing battle for the soul of the Catholic Church will be gathering June 24–26 for a free online conference exploring whether the scores of Catholics abandoning the Church worldwide is a sign of the coming of the Great Apostasy foretold in the Bible.

“Glorious church architecture has been reduced to profane structures better resembling gymnasiums; sacred art has been discarded in favor of misshapen and grotesque impressions; chant and hymns have been replaced by guitars and tambourines; middle-aged women in leotards dance in place of altar boys; and the Sacred Liturgy, changing its attention from God to Man, has made Sacrifice into a meal,” write the organizers of the International Conference on the Great Apostasy.

“And now? The voice of Peter more closely resembles Judas as Mass attendance is discouraged, the Sacraments are denied to the Faithful, and parishes across the globe are being shuttered and sold.”

The conference will feature nine sessions headed by nine hand-picked Catholic experts on history, prophecy, theology, and current events, including LifeSiteNews’s own co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen. Other speakers include Thomistic theologian and LifeSiteNews columnist Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, Fr. James Altman of Saint James the Less parish in La Crosse, Wisconsin, The Catholic Current host Father Robert McTeigue SJ, author and teacher of church and world history Dr. Edmund Mazza, Catholicism.org publisher Brother Andre Marie, Creative Minority Report co-founder Patrick Archbold, Lepanto Institute founder and president Michael Hichborn, and author and public speaker Desmond Birch.

The event offers informed and insightful exploration of some of the most pressing concerns facing the faithful today, including why the Vatican has “sold out the Church in China” and is “working so closely with population control enthusiasts at the United Nations,” as well as why Pope Francis is “calling for a ‘New World Order’ and a humanistic brotherhood of mankind.”

Ultimately, the conference will equip attendees to understand what the Great Apostasy actually is and how to recognize it, from the historical events that set the stage for it, to what to expect during the Great Apostasy and how it relates to the current inner turmoil of the Church.

Those interested in watching the event online can register for free by clicking here, but should do so as soon as possible, as attendance slots are limited.