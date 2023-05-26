Catholic League documents horrific history of blasphemous drag ‘nuns’ honored by LA Dodgers

The drag 'nuns' to be recognized by the Dodgers have a long history so offensive that they have provoked the anger of at least three 'gay rights' advocates.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic League has documented a list of hateful anti-Catholic actions by the drag “nuns” who are to be awarded by the Los Angeles Dodgers, which include a “Condom Savior Mass” and a St. John Paul II era-burning of the pope in effigy.

On Wednesday, Bill Donahue, president of the Catholic League and longtime critic of the mock order “The Sisters of the Perpetual Indulgence,” published a history of the group detailing some of their most offensive performances apart from the reenactment of Christ’s crucifixion with a man “pole dancing” on the cross, which was recently highlighted by Bishop Robert Barron, former Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Among the group’s most blasphemous and deliberately offensive stunts includes a so-called “Condom Savior Mass” they twice held. According to Donahue, during the second such mock “Mass,” they “read from a text of the “Condom Savior Consecration.”:

“The Latex Host is the flesh for the life of the world. Just as the Creator who has life sent us, we have life because of the Condom Savior. Those who feed on this latex will have life because of it. This is the bread that comes down from Heaven, and, unlike those who eat not and therefore die, those who feed on this bread shall live forever!”

In response to Pope John Paul II’s visit to San Francisco, the “sisters” burned the pope in effigy, and were “granted a tax-exempt status after trashing Pope John Paul II’s visit … ”

Donahue pointed out that the mock order has been so offensive that they have sparked the anger of self-identified “gay” writers. For example, in 2011, Andrew Sullivan, a vocal advocate for “gay marriage,” called the Sisters’ “Hunky Jesus” event a form of “blasphemy” in a column for the Daily Beast.

Back in 1993, Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen, the authors of After the Ball: How America Will Conquer Its Fear and Hatred of Gays in the 90s, wrote in reference to the drag “nuns,” “‘Fringe’ gay groups ought to have the tact to withdraw voluntarily from public appearance at gay parades, marches, and rallies, but they don’t care whether they fatally compromise the rest of us.”

Donahue argued in a Thursday column that support to invite the group shows anti-Catholic animus is “alive and well.”

“Local government officials also hate Catholics,” asserted Donohue, pointing to Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia’s statement that the decision to disinvite the “sisters” was “shameful” and done to “divide and separate our community.”

He added that Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez has expressed “stron[g]” support for the anti-Catholic drag “nuns,” as have Ashleigh Aitken, the mayor of Anaheim, and the ACLU of Southern California, “a proverbial hater of Catholics.”

While the Dodgers had previously canceled their decision to grant a “Community Hero Award” to the mock order due to outrage over the plans, including from CatholicVote and Rubio, they backtracked on Monday with an announcement that they apologized to the “sisters” and decided to honor them as previously planned.

The reversal came after LA Pride, which puts on the annual LA Pride Parade and Festival, and Los Angeles LGBT Center had warned they would skip the Dodgers’ Pride Night in protest, The Daily Wire reported. This year, the Dodgers’ “LGBTQ+ Pride Night” falls on the Feast of the Sacred Heart.

Local Catholic bishops and lay Catholic figureheads across the U.S. have since resoundingly condemned the Los Angeles Dodgers re-invitation to the “nuns.”

