Catholic man stops desecration of Eucharist by consuming Host at Kansas satanic event

A brave Catholic man halted the public desecration of the Eucharist in front of the Kansas capitol on Friday by rushing into a group of satanists and consuming the sacred Host before they violently attacked him.

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — A courageous Catholic man stopped satanists from further desecrating the Eucharist as part of their “black mass” outside the Kansas State Capitol on Friday by disrupting them and consuming the sacred Host.

Video shows the man quickly rushing to the Blessed Sacrament after the satanists’ leader, Michael Stewart, threw the Host on the ground.

Warning: Video contains blasphemous and vulgar language

A Catholic man stopped a Satanist from desecrating the Host at the Kansas State Capitol by consuming it as soon as it touched the ground. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/XkmAXnvQY2 — AF Post (@AFpost) March 28, 2025

Stewart proceeded to violently attack the man, repeatedly punching him while he was on the ground covering his head. Another satanist then began to drag the brave man away before police intervened.

Though Stewart falsely claimed to the media that the man tackled him, the video shows that never happened.

Stewart, 42, was later arrested after entering the Kansas capitol and punching a much younger, smaller man in the face twice after he tried to take his booklet while Stewart attempted to dedicate the building to the devil, which police had forbade him from doing.

Another man “could be heard praying, ‘Sancta María, Mater Dei,’ while holding the crucifix around his neck as close to Stewart as possible,” according to the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP), a traditional Catholic organization.

Stewart was jailed on “suspicion of disorderly conduct” and unlawful assembly, before being released on $1,000 bond. Two other satanists were also arrested.

The blasphemous event, organized the Kansas-based “Satanic Grotto,” was met with a massive Catholic counter-demonstration led by TFP that featured hundreds of local Catholics and others from across the country, including Pennsylvania, California, Texas, Florida, and Missouri.

TFP had previously collected more than 95,000 signatures urging Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to prevent the “black mass” from taking place within the capitol as initially planned. In response to public outcry, Kelly revoked the Satanic Grotto’s permit to hold their gathering inside the building, though she allowed them to convene outside.

According to TFP, the satanists “cursed and blasphemed non-stop, taking every opportunity to offend the dignity of Our Lord.” But the Catholics countered them with shouts of “Christ is King” and 15 decades of the Holy Rosary, singing Marian and patriotic hymns in between decades, according to the TFP.

“The stirring sound of bagpipes and drums added energy and enthusiasm to the prayers,” the group noted. “After the rosary, the crowd prayed the Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, asking God to protect the state of Kansas from demonic influence.”

Catholic protesters held signs with messages such as “Stop Blasphemy Now,” “Satan Has No Rights,” and “Christ is King and His Mother is Queen.” TFP volunteers wore red standards and banners, and four members dressed in ceremonial habit carried a large statue of Our Lady of Fatima.

Share











