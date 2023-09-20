Catholic Missouri governor candidate vows to ‘burn’ pornographic books targeting children

‘You bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and I’ll burn those too - on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion,’ Bill Eigel said.

(LifeSiteNews) – Pornographic books pushed onto kids as part of the sexualization of children will literally go up in flames if one Republican candidate wins the Missouri gubernatorial election.

Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel symbolically took a real flamethrower to cardboard boxes that represented leftist policies as part of a conservative rally, but said he will actually burn inappropriate books if elected.

“In the video, I am taking a flame thrower to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do to the leftist policies and RINO corruption of the Jeff City swamp,” he wrote on X. “But let’s be clear, you bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and I’ll burn those too – on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion.”

Eigel burned the boxes recently with his fellow state senator Nick Schroer.

He is a Catholic and an Air Force veteran who sponsored legislation to end the surgical and chemical mutilation of gender-confused children. He opposes abortion and supports Second Amendment gun rights, according to his campaign website and his legislative history.

The sexualization of kids through the use of pornographic materials has continued to attract pushback from conservative activists and concerned parents.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news briefing to detail the inappropriate material found in some books in public schools, but at least one news station had to cut its feed when he started showing the actual material because it was deemed inappropriate for their viewers to see.

Reporter Mahsa Saeidi acknowledged on X that the channel decided to stop its live feed while the video was presented after journalists were apprised of the sort of content the Florida governor would be revealing, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

“When we were told sexually explicit content would be shown – we went down,” Saeidi said. “I am not disputing that. I emailed my newsroom, concerned.” She said there was also a technical issue later during the briefing.

There have been other documented cases of school board members telling parents and activists not to read from books found in schools because children might hear what they are saying.

In August, Fort Worth’s public school board removed a father who read from a sexually explicit book that can be found in the school library.

