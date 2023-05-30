Catholic MLB pitcher Trevor Williams calls for boycott of LA Dodgers over drag ‘nuns’ blasphemy

(LifeSiteNews) — MLB pitcher Trevor Williams has stepped up to the plate to urge Catholics to withhold support of the L.A. Dodgers in the wake of the team’s decision to re-invite the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” as Community Hero Award honorees next month.
“As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite and honor the group ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at their Pride Night this year,” wrote Williams in a statement on Twitter.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group, the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, with a Community Hero Award on June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart.
This blatant contempt for the Catholic faith cannot go unchallenged.
The Major League Baseball franchise said it had decided to honor the group — which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism — after initially canceling plans to do so when the public expressed outrage.
“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement read.
The baseball team said it will ask the sacrilegious group “to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”
The Dodgers’ Monday announcement comes after it previously agreed to dis-invite the group after outrage by Catholics and other conservatives.
Among others, Catholic Vote and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida vocally objected to the decision to honor the so-called “sisters.”
“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said in a since-deleted May 17 announcement.
San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had previously thanked the Dodgers for their decision to roll back the invitation.
In its Monday statement, after apologizing for temporarily dis-inviting the anti-Catholic hate group, the Dodgers promised to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make diversity part of the Dodgers family.”
Conservatives responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving.
“Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro.
“The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’ said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons.
Some social media users hinted that the team should face the same backlash as beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to honor transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.
But the Dodgers weren’t always woke and divorced from traditional religious practice.
Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.
And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.”
As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016.
“To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization,” declared the Washington Nationals pitcher.
“I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their association with this group and strive to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee,” he continued, encouraging “my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur.”
“I know I am not alone in my frustration, hurt, and disappointment about this situation,” added Williams. “As Catholics, we look to Jesus Christ and the way He was treated and we realize that any suffering in this world unites us to Him in the next.”
William’s tweet was quickly greeted with admiration by Catholics and Christians.
“Thank you, Trevor, for standing against the bigotry of the LA Dodgers,” wrote talk show host Liz Wheeler.
American Principles Project (APP) president Terry Schilling proclaimed, “You are my hero,” as did the organization’s policy director, Jon Schweppe, who said William’s message is “heroic.”
“Thank you so much for this Mr. Williams,” wrote conservative commentator Megan Basham. “Your courage to take a stand all alone in the pressure cooker of professional sports is a model for all faithful Christians.”
Williams’ vibrant Catholic faith attracted national attention in September 2019, when he and his wife found out she was pregnant just 24 hours after agreeing on Divine Mercy Sunday to adopt a newborn baby.
“God has a great sense of humor,” declared Williams, then a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, upon hearing the doubly good news.
“On Divine Mercy Sunday, Jojo’s birth mother told us that she wanted Jackie and I to be the adoptive parents of her daughter,” Williams announced on Instagram. “The very next day Jackie and I found out God has a great sense of humor by showering us with the grace of another child.”
“I know that baseball is not the most important thing in the world,” the major league pitcher said in a 2019 Knights of Columbus video. “I take my job very seriously, and I do have bad days where I feel really down because I let my team down and I let myself down.”
“But at the end of the day I know the sun comes up tomorrow morning,” he added with a smile.
“My faith, to me, is more than just going to Mass on Sundays,” Williams said.
Williams said he keeps a Saint Benedict crucifix in his locker and that before pitching a game he prays “Jesus, I trust in you.”
In the video, Williams notes his Catholic-inspired tattoos. On his left upper arm is a depiction of St. Michael the Archangel. On his right arm is a raven, a reference to St. Benedict of Nursia, who played an important role in the development of liturgical worship and in the preservation of Western civilization.
On the inside of his left wrist is AMDG, the Jesuit motto “Ad Maiorem Dei Gloriam,” Latin for “for the greater glory of God.” Williams explained that each time he goes to pitch, he sees that and is reminded to “do everything for the greater glory of God.”
“As a Catholic man,” Williams noted, “I want to be visible and be present.”