Catholic musician inspires devotion to the Immaculate Heart with new children’s song

'It feels like a mini miracle how everything and everyone is coming together so quickly to spread this song and devotion world-wide. I’m truly amazed!' Nuzzo wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) — On July 13, 1917, Our Lady appeared to three children in Fatima, saying, “God desires to establish devotion to my Immaculate Heart in the world.” Today the Children of the Eucharist are continuing to spread that devotion through a special song.

The missionary group has teamed with Catholic singer-songwriter Anna Nuzzo, who has composed music for a prayer entitled “Children Entrustment to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.” Inspired by the message of Fatima, the prayer was written in a simple and approachable style so that children can grow in holiness through the Blessed Virgin.

“Entrustment to Her Immaculate Heart is a major key to the salvation of souls and peace on earth,” Nuzzo wrote. “Who doesn’t want that?”

The children at Fatima lived in troubled times, and Nuzzo sees this mission as particularly relevant during the difficult times that many young people today have been facing.

“…I believe that especially during these uncertain times today of the recent pandemic and war in Ukraine and Russia, children are suffering more anxiety and fear and uncertainty,” the songwriter stated.

“I think Entrusting their lives to the Immaculate Heart of Mary every day by singing this song or praying this prayer will help them feel more at peace, be less afraid, and help them grow in a close relationship with their Spiritual Mother who loves them very much!”

Children of the Eucharist, also known as Young Missionaries of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, is an apostolate whose mission is, according to its website, “bringing the message of Fatima into the heart of the families of the world, through its youngest members, the children and youth of the world.” While the prayer of entrustment has been accessible online, the sung version offers a new opportunity to promote the apostolate’s mission.

In 2012, Nuzzo wrote a song for adults who had consecrated themselves to Mary. The inspiration for this popular work was Fr. Michael Gaitley’s Marian consecration prayer.

“I still get countless messages from people saying how much they love that song and how it has brought them closer to the Blessed Mother,” Nuzzo recalled. “So I thought, maybe this new song could help bring children closer to her, through her Immaculate Heart!”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Trudeau must apologize for "mass grave" smear that led to church-burnings Show Petition Text 2742 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada. There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts. SIGN to demand an apology from Justin Trudeau for promoting the "mass grave" smear The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign. Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were. Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada. “The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote. “…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added. “The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.” “Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored. “In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.” SIGN and SHARE the petition calling on Justin Trudeau to set the record straight. Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative. Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves. Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation. SIGN: Justin Trudeau must tell Canadians the truth - there were no mass graves According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.” “Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.” Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence. “By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote. “And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.” The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country. It's time we heard the truth. Please sign the petition today. We are also cc'ing Canada's Catholic bishops on this petition - they must also demand the record be corrected, lest Canadians continue believing the mainstream media's disinformation. For More Information: How the world's media got it wrong on residential school graves - National Post Trudeau lied about the bogus mass grave story - LifeSiteNews Trudeau's narrative was a hoax - LifeSiteNews **Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Six years later, she discovered the entrustment prayer on the Children of the Eucharist website and was struck by its simplicity. These words would later become the lyrics to her new devotional song.

“I had never seen a prayer quite like this and written in this way, in simple, lovely, child-like phrases,” she said.

“It just really struck me and greatly inspired me to want to turn it into a song!”

The song has already made an impact since its recent release. It has been shared with many Catholic organizations including EWTN. The network’s Children’s Choir sang Nuzzo’s composition at a Mass celebrating the 105th anniversary of Fatima on May 13.

“It feels like a mini miracle how everything and everyone is coming together so quickly to spread this song and devotion world-wide. I’m truly amazed!” Nuzzo wrote.

“Since the finalizing of my song, this Prayer and the Song have already been translated into 10 languages! Everything is moving so quickly, a sign that Our Lady is guiding this!”

The Children of the Eucharist apostolate is asking for Catholic schools and individuals to promote the new entrustment song, hoping to broaden the reach and impact it has on young people all over the world. The organization has even recommended that schools adopt the prayer as a “theme song, especially during the month of June, which is devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary”.

With combined efforts from the Children of the Eucharist apostolate and Nuzzo’s musical charism, the “Children Entrustment to the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Mary” is touching the hearts of Catholics across the globe through its beautiful encouragement for young people to run to Our Lady amid whatever trials they face.

Share











