Catholic nuns write Christmas cards to abortion workers encouraging them to leave industry

Capuchin nuns in Pennsylvania write Christmas cards expressing concern for abortion staff and place them on their altar by the Blessed Sacrament, praying that God will ‘get them into the hands that need them.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Nuns across the country are joining a campaign to send Christmas cards to abortionists, in hopes of offering them a lifeline to potentially convert or leave the industry.

Writing at The Federalist, pregnancy care counselor Patty Knap details the nuns’ participation in the campaign, which was started in 2022 by pro-life activist and former Planned Parenthood official Abby Johnson, whose group And Then There Were None (ATTWN) is focused on helping abortion workers change professions.

Sr. Christina Nazareth, a Capuchin sister in a Pennsylvania convent without electronic communication, first learned of the project thanks to a letter from the organization and chose to get involved “like an extension of our prayer.”

“At the beginning of each Advent, Sr. Christina and the other nuns sit down to write notes on each Christmas card, expressing prayer and concern for abortion center staff,” Knap writes. “Before the cards are mailed, ‘All the cards are placed on our altar by the Blessed Sacrament. We pray that our Lord will bless them and get them into the hands that need them,’ Sr. Christina said.”

“Many abortion workers have some faith,” explained ATTWN marketing and communications director Karen Herzog. “Each year, we choose a Christmas card with a Holy Family scene. The nuns write handwritten notes inside, letting the person who opens the cards and hopefully everyone else working there, know that religious sisters are praying for them to choose to leave the abortion industry.”

As an example of the project’s effectiveness, Knap shares a firsthand account from one anonymous former abortion worker, who noticed an eye-catching envelope one day. The handwritten card inside read, “Are you looking for a way out? We can help you get out of the abortion industry. Call this number.”

“I asked a colleague if the letter was real, and she said don’t pay any attention to it,” the employee recalls. “Something prompted me, which I know is the Holy Spirit, to put it in my bag and bring it home.” She called the number, and ATTWN helped her find gainful employment elsewhere, as well as getting to talk to others in the same situation and join healing retreat programs.

ATTWN says it mails more than 22,000 handwritten cards and postcards to abortion facilities every year. More information on how to help with that and other projects can be found on the ministry’s website.

Pro-life converts such as Johnson have long been an integral part of the pro-life movement. The late Dr. Bernard Nathanson committed 75,000 abortions before converting and producing the seminal pro-life documentaries The Silent Scream and Eclipse of Reason. Ex-abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino is now dedicated to educating the public about the brutal reality of abortion through Live Action’s “Abortion Procedures” video series. Even “Jane Roe” herself from the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, Norma McCorvey, subsequently dedicated her life to opposing abortion.

