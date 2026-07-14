Catholic parents demand German archbishop rescind pro-LGBT ‘sexual education’

The Archdiocese of Hamburg last year implemented ‘sexual education’ curriculum for all Catholic schools that promotes homosexuality and transgenderism, and now parents are fighting back.

HAMBURG (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic parents in the Archdiocese of Hamburg are calling on the archbishop to reverse pro-LGBT “sexual education” curriculum for Catholic schools.

The “Parents’ Network for Child Protection and Prevention” reached out to the then-apostolic nuncio to Germany, Archbishop Nikola Eterović, and the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK), Bishop Heiner Wilmer, regarding the dispute over the heterodox framework for “sex education” in Catholic schools in the archdiocese.

The parents say that the framework – which was implemented in June 2025 by Vicar General Father Sascha-Philipp Geißler, SAC, under pro-LGBT Archbishop Stefan Heße – sexualizes children.

Since an initial informational meeting attended by 80 participants, the initiative has grown to over 200 members – parents, educators, doctors, and lawyers, the network reports.

In an interview with CNA Deutsch, the Parents’ Network spokesperson Varinia Arauco Vera said that “the Archdiocese and the Bishops’ Conference have not taken any verifiable action to date.”

“Our inquiries regarding the objectives, content, and implementation of the framework concept are no longer being addressed, not even by school administrators,” she said.

“In the view of lawyers specializing in administrative law, the schools are thereby violating Section 20(3) of the Diocesan School Law for the Archdiocese of Hamburg—that is, their own school law. It states: Parents must be informed in advance (i.e., before the implementation of the framework concept for sex education) about the objectives, content, and format of sex education at the school, as well as about the teaching and learning materials used in this context.”

“The openness to dialogue claimed by the Archdiocese to the outside world serves only as a façade,” Vera stated.

She said that the network calls “on all concerned parents in Hamburg, Germany, and throughout the DACH [Germany, Austria, Switzerland] region to reach out to the Nuncio, the relevant dicasteries in Rome, and the Holy Father to draw attention to this situation and what we view as a danger to our children.”

Vera said all information about the network and its positions can be found on its website.

“It is becoming clear to more and more parents: The Archdiocese has made a grave mistake and lost the trust of many parents,” the network’s spokesperson said. “The framework concept must be withdrawn. We will resolutely advocate for this using effective means and will not stop until this goal is achieved and the previous curriculum is restored. There is no place in our schools for early sexualization that endangers children’s well-being or for identity-politics activism.”

As LifeSiteNews reported previously, the Archdiocese of Hamburg introduced new guidelines for sexual education promoting homosexuality and transgenderism last year.

The guidelines, entitled “Male, female, diverse: Concept framework for sex education at Catholic schools in the archdiocese of Hamburg,” are binding for all Catholic schools in the diocese.

The document blatantly contradicts Catholic teaching on sexual ethics, promotes homosexuality and gender ideology, and scandalously claims that human beings have sexual experiences from birth.

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