Catholic parish refuses to take down anti-ICE Nativity scene despite bishop’s orders

Fr. Stephen Josoma said he considers the Nativity display consistent with the U.S. bishops' 'Special Message' that criticized mass deportations.

DEDHAM, Massachusetts (LifeSiteNews) — St. Susanna Catholic Church in Dedham, Massachusetts, has declined to take down a Nativity display suggesting that Jesus might have faced deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Fr. Stephen Josoma, pastor of St. Susanna, told MassLive on Monday that he considers the Nativity display consistent with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) “Special Message” that criticized mass deportations.

“We believe our position and practice to be faithful to the gospel and Catholic teaching, especially as recently put forth by the Catholic bishops of the United States, including our own Archbishop Henning, as well as Pope Leo,” stated Josoma.

“Any divisiveness is a reflection of our polarized society, much of which originates with the changing, unjust policies and laws of the current United States administration.”

Last month in Baltimore, the USCCB issued a “Special Message” denouncing mass deportations of illegal immigrants, its first statement of this kind in 12 years.

“We bishops advocate for a meaningful reform of our nation’s immigration laws and procedures,” read the message. “Human dignity and national security are not in conflict. Both are possible if people of good will work together. … We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people.”

In a statement issued last Friday, the Archdiocese of Boston said the Nativity scene should be taken down, noting that parishioners should not encounter political messaging as they come to Mass.

“The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship—not divisive political messaging,” stated the archdiocese.

“The Church’s norms prohibit the use of sacred objects for any purpose other than the devotion of God’s people. …The display should be removed, and the manger restored to its proper sacred purpose.”

Later in the interview, Josoma emphasized his wish to meet with Archbishop Richard Henning before the parish makes any “final decisions” on whether to remove the display.

“We are waiting for an opportunity of dialogue and clarity with Bishop Henning before reaching any final decisions.”

The Nativity abuse follows a long list of recent politically themed Nativity scenes that attack the work of ICE. Earlier this week, Missiongathering Church in Charlotte constructed a Nativity display depicting ICE agents detaining the Holy Family, along with the shepherds and the Magi gathered at the manger.

