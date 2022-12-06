Violent felon suspected of killing Catholic priest and his assistant

'Where was the Lord when Otis was suffering that brutal death? The Lord was here. He was here,' Abp. Aymond said.

COVINGTON, Louisiana (LifeSiteNews)— A retired Catholic priest and his assistant were found burned and dead after a felon allegedly stole the assistant’s car and murdered them both.

Father Otis Young retired as the pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in July. He was found with his assistant Ruth Prats, who helped him get to his doctor’s appointments and drove him around, even in retirement, The Pillar reported.

The primary suspect, Antonio Tyson, “was arrested Monday and faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of obstruction of justice, one count of illegal possession of stolen things, and one count of resisting an officer by giving a false name,” according to WDSU News 6. He soon after tried to escape from prison.

Tyson is no stranger to the criminal justice system, having recently been released from prison after serving 31 years of a 40-year prison sentence for rape, robbery, and burglary.

The only item recovered from the scene of a crime was Fr. Young’s scapular.

Denounced COVID shot mandates for US Catholic servicemen.

Supports freedom of conscience exemptions to jab mandates.

Backed former President Donald Trump’s ban on gender-confused troops.

Implemented guidelines prohibiting military chaplains from blessing same-sex unions.

Recognizes homosexuality as a root cause of the clerical sex abuse crisis.

“We all know the matter of Father Otis’ death. Need it not be repeated. Nothing was able to be recovered from his body. Nothing except the brown scapular,” New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said at Young’s funeral on Monday. “Where was the Lord when Otis was suffering that brutal death? The Lord was here. He was here.”

The archdiocese released a statement on November 30 as well. “For all those who are hurting and asking how this could happen, may I humbly offer that we turn to our Lord Jesus in this time of mourning,” Abp. Aymond said in the statement. “Let us continue to pray for the repose of the soul of Fr. Otis and for Ruth Prats who remains missing, and for both their families and all who are suffering. Let us pray that we may all know God’s love, mercy, and hope.”

