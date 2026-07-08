Priest attends brother’s homosexual ‘wedding,’ calls it ‘amazing,’ ‘special’

Fr. Rico Passero, the pastor of a Catholic church in Ontario, said that he ‘MC’d the reception’ and praised what he called ‘an EPIC wedding weekend.’

( LifeSiteNews ) — A Canadian Catholic priest from Ontario posted on social media that he attended his brother’s homosexual “wedding,” which he described as “amazing” and “EPIC.”

Fr. Rico Passero, who is listed as the pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grimsby, Ontario, made the Facebook post .

“What an EPIC wedding weekend last week. It took me some time to finally receive some amazing photos from the Midnight in Eden wedding weekend of one of my dear brothers, Anthony Passero and Aldair Martinez Garcia,” wrote Passero in a July 5 post.

“Definitely one of most special and amazing celebrations I’ve ever been to – bias aside. On behalf of my mother Carmelina, my late father Tony, my brother Daniel and I, we would like to sincerely thank all family and friends who came to support Anthony and Aldair in this celebration.”

In Passero’s post, he noted that he “MC’d the reception,” saying that he was “still on a high from the weekend.”

“I cannot wait to see these amazing photos, video, drone shots and more,” he said.

The “wedding” appears to have been held in the Niagara Falls, Ontario, area.

The Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered,” as the The Catechism of the Catholic Church states.

LifeSiteNews contacted Passero via email to ask him to confirm if he was the MC at the reception and to answer why he publicly attended and praised a homosexual “wedding,” in direct contradiction to Catholic Church teachings.

As of press time, there has been no reply; however, should he reply, LifeSiteNews will post his response.

The current bishop of St. Catherine’s Diocese is the Most Reverend Gerard Paul Bergie. LifeSiteNews contacted the bishop’s office to ask him if he was aware that one of his priests had publicly proclaimed that he attended a homosexual “wedding.”

LifeSiteNews also asked the bishop if any action will be taken against Fr. Passero and if the diocese upholds the Church’s teaching on homosexuality. As of press time, there has been no reply.

The Catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved and repeats that “(h)omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of confession is in danger of Hell.

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