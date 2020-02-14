Catholic priest diagnosed with brain tumor offers up suffering for abuse victims

February 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic priest who says he prayed that God would grant him some suffering that he could offer on behalf of victims of clerical sexual abuse is offering to pray for victims by name after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Fr. John Hollowell, who recently defended the Church’s practice of priestly celibacy on an episode of The Dr. Taylor Marshall Show, and who blogs regularly at On This Rock, announced yesterday that he has been diagnosed with a tumor and wrote that he embraces the suffering willingly.

Friends, I have been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Prognosis is very good.



In 2018 I asked, if it be God’s Will, that I might be given some small share of the Cross to carry for victims of priestly abuse. I embrace this willingly.



More info: https://t.co/d7zMggpCeI — Fr. John Hollowell (@frjohnhollowell) February 13, 2020

Doctors have advised that he will have to undergo surgery to remove the tumor, as well as possibly needing radiation and chemotherapy. He says the prognosis is “very good” and that he is thankful that the potential radiation and chemotherapy “are not the severe forms that certain cancers call for.”

Fr. Hollowell explained in a blog post his wish to offer his recovery process for victims of clerical sexual abuse.

One request: When the scandals of 2018 broke out, most of you know that they have affected me deeply, as they have most of the Church. I prayed in 2018 that if there was some suffering I could undertake on behalf of all the victims, some cross I could carry, I would welcome that. I feel like this is that cross, and I embrace it willingly. I would love to have a list of victims of priestly abuse that I could pray for each day. I would like to dedicate each day of this recovery/chemo/radiation to 5-10 victims, and I would like, if possible, to even write them a note letting them know of my prayers for them. IF YOU KNOW OF A PERSON OR YOU ARE A VICTIM YOURSELF, with the victims permission , please send me the name and, if possible, a mailing address so that I can send them a note, that would be much appreciated. my email address is fatherjohnhollowell at gmail.

Fr. Hollowell said he is “very much at peace” and assured the faithful of his ongoing prayers. “May Our Lady of Lourdes watch over and intercede for all those who are sick or suffering in any way!” he concluded.