Catholic priest planning to advocate for ‘pride’ flags in school has history of LGBT activism

Father Toby Collins, a Kitchener-area priest, has been recruited by the Waterloo Catholic District School Board to help oppose a ban on 'pride' flags.

KITCHENER, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Father Toby Collins, a Kitchener-area priest who is planning to advocate for “pride” flags in school, has a history of LGBT activism.

On April 28, Fr. Collins is scheduled to delegate to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) in an attempt to stop a ban on “pride” flags, but this is not the first time he has pushed the LGBT agenda as a Catholic priest.

“Pride month is another opportunity to let everyone know that we are all loved, valued, and always belong as members of God’s family,” Collins wrote in a June 2021 Facebook post.

“This is what we celebrate today as the rainbow flag was raised at WCDSB’s Catholic Education Centre,” he continued, along with pictures of LGBT activists raising the “pride” flag.

Collins, the pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kitchener, is also known for suppressing the tradition Latin Mass in the Diocese of Hamilton.

Furthermore, in since-deleted X posts, Collins used his platform to advocate for flying “pride” flags at schools in 2021 and 2023.

While Collins’ posts are no longer available after he deleted his X profile, the X threads show numerous Catholics responding to his posts and condemning his advocacy for the LGBT agenda.

“God does not love sin,” TFP Student Action wrote in 2021.

“Repent, Father. This is an affront to God and his Church and leading these souls astray into thinking that one can promote homosexuality and remain Catholic,” one user wrote in response to the 2023 post.

Finally, a video of a March 24 WCDSB board meeting shows Collins, dressed in a Roman collar and hoodie, handing out donuts at an LGBT protest to keep pride flags in school.

Hundreds of local residents showed up at this evening’s @WaterlooCDSB meeting with love in their hearts to show the 2SLGBTQIA+ community that they have our support. Banning Pride flags will cause harm and won’t protect students. Symbols matter. pic.twitter.com/kqPj20oCyw — Catherine Fife (@CFifeKW) March 25, 2025

Now, Collins has been recruited by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) to delegate at a WCDSB meeting to crush a motion to stop flying “pride” flags at schools.

The delegation is in response to a motion proposed by Conrad Stanley, a faithful WCDSB trustee, to ban all flags except those of Canada, Ontario, and the school board.

While Collins and other so-called Catholics advocate for flying the “pride” flag, the flag symbolizes one of the seven deadly sins and a lifestyle repeatedly condemned by the Catholic Church.

“This scandal cannot be permitted! If Father Collins is truly planning to delegate in support of the homosexual and transgender Pride flag, then he needs to resign from the priesthood before April 28th, turn in his collar, and delegate as a laicized heretic,” Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“No Catholic priest must be allowed to advocate in support of sexual sin, even if it’s done sneakily, under the pretense of claiming to merely endorse ‘inclusion’ and ‘acceptance,'” he continued.

“That won’t fool anybody because we’d all know he’s endorsing the inclusion and acceptance of sodomy, the transvestite lifestyle, castration of our sons, and cutting off the perfectly healthy breasts of our daughters,” Fonseca continued.

“Father Toby — and his Bishop — need to understand that these are sins gravely offensive to God, and which are embodied and celebrated in the LGBT Pride flag,” he explained.

“If Bishop Crosby actually allows one of his priests to delegate in support of the LGBT Pride flag, then he has also rendered himself unfit as a shepherd, and faithful Catholics will have no choice but to demand that he also turn in his Mitre and crozier,” Fonseca declared.

Share











