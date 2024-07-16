Catholic priest who gave blessing at Trump rally told attendees to ‘pray for his protection’

Fr. Jason Charron spoke with the former president at the rally in Pennsylvania moments before the assassination attempt.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic priest who gave the benediction at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 told attendees just moments before a gunman opened fire on the former president that they should pray for his protection.

Fr. Jason Charron, the pastor of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, appeared at the rally on the request of the Trump campaign. The church is approximately 40 miles south of where Trump held the rally.

During his opening prayer, Charron said the United States is in a time of “crisis.” He then begged God that “our world may be set right through Christ our Lord.” He later described the invocation as a “prayer of protection.”

Father Jason Charron was the one who opened, prayed and blessed the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. We already know who stopped that bullet from piercing Trump’s brain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZwYo56AHJP — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) July 14, 2024



Charron briefly spoke to Trump before his prayer. He thanked him for wanting to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine but also encouraged him to defend the unborn. As he was heading to his vehicle to leave, Charron was asked by several rally goers to speak with them.

Charron told the Pints with Aquinas podcast that he urged them to pray for Trump because “people are going to try and kill him.” It was just several moments later when shots rang out. Charron described the situation as “mass chaos.”

“This is just the beginning and they have opened a horrible, evil, Satanic can of worms,” Charron said. “We are in for the spiritual fight of our lifetime. It began today … there is no coincidence in this world; we are witnessing the intersection of the natural and the supernatural.”

Charron was ordained in 2008 in the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the St. Joseph Eparchy. He has appeared on Pints with Aquinas on many occasions.

Charron further told the podcast that he believes abortion “contributed” to the attempt on Trump’s life because abortion says it is “OK to butcher and dispose of precious human life.”

“If we want peace in our nation, we have to eliminate abortion,” he said.

Fr. Jason Charron opened Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally yesterday. He said what contributed to the assassination attempt is the normalization of abortion in our society. “We have raised children that it is okay to butcher and dispose of precious human life” TRUTH🔥 pic.twitter.com/UlW48POyzN — Myles Vosylius (@TheMylesV) July 14, 2024



Charron also predicted that there is going to be an attempt on the life of Joe Biden because he isn’t willing to step down.

“They are going to try and paint that horrible evil act of assassinating Biden against someone that they will claim was a Trump supporter, some kind of angry Christian white male … to advance their agenda.”

In December 2023, LifeSite published an opinion piece titled “Will the Deep State actually assassinate Donald Trump?” It highlighted the various public figures who were raising the possibility that Trump might be killed.

The article pointed to remarks by Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, as well as Robert Kagan, the husband of liberal globalist Victoria Nuland, who has been the point person for the United States’ involvement in Ukraine.

Tucker Carlson on the assassination attempt on Trump: “There is a spiritual battle underway.”@TuckerCarlson @Heritage pic.twitter.com/M3wTjM13IC — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) July 15, 2024



Kagan, who is Jewish, had written an article for The Washignton Post complaining about what he called the eventful Trump “dictatorship” should he be re-elected.

The most disturbing aspect of Kagan’s essay was when he explained that the court system, conservative media, and political leaders in the GOP have failed to prevent Trump from once again being the party’s nominee. After pointing this out, he wrote “we continue to drift toward dictatorship, still hoping for some intervention that will allow us to escape the consequences of our collective cowardice,” implying that killing Trump is a last resort.

Carlson himself asked Trump about a potential assassination in August 2023. The former president simply responded, “They’re savage animals. They are people that are sick.”

One day after the attack on Trump’s life, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, issued an X post expressing his “spiritual closeness” and prayers for Trump.

Adding to the previous criminal attacks against avowedly anti-globalist political leaders, is now this terrible attempt to eliminate President Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump , the leading opponent of the radical globalist Left. We are deeply grateful to Our Lord who saved… pic.twitter.com/rMmSJLRBqd — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) July 14, 2024



“The subversive diabolical power of the international deep state is evident, is there for all to see. Its crimes against God and humanity can no longer be hidden,” he said.

