Catholic school board advises staff on ‘impacts of colonization’ ahead of King Charles III coronation

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) in Ontario has issued a statement to staff encouraging them to create “safe, trauma-informed spaces, rooted in empathy,” while discussing the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

According to a copy of the internal memo provided to LifeSiteNews by a DPCDSB insider, the board’s wants to “increase staff awareness and capacity required to address the impacts of colonization” in light of Saturday’s coronation of the new British monarch.

In the memo, DPCDSB requested that staff “be mindful that not everyone in our learning communities will have the same reaction to the coronation of the new King,” and that teachers should “consider use of language: not all students will ‘celebrate’ or ‘honor’ the Queen or King.”

Staff were further told to “keep in mind other significant events occurring at or around the same time (Catholic Education Week, Red Dress Day).”

“Honor students’ lived experiences, opinions, and perspectives (be mindful that one point of view is not valued over another),” the instructions read. “Know your learners, be aware of the identities within your classroom and how this may impact students’ reactions to these events.”

“Please respect that everyone’s individual experiences will impact their engagement in these discussions,” said the DPCDSB statement in closing.

The DPCDSB instructions seem to be rooted in a common branch of left-wing ideology pervasive in Ontario’s Catholic schools known as “critical theory,” which critics have explained is derived from the writings of communism’s founder, Karl Marx.

As Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Jack Fonseca has outlined, critical theory, like other left-wing political approaches, is anti-religion, and often espouses anti-life, anti-family, and anti-Christian views.

In what appears to be another example of this left-wing political infiltration, earlier this week the Waterloo Catholic District School Board banned CLC and Rebel News from their scheduled board meeting following a viral video recorded at the previous meeting showing school trustees refusing to answer questions about anti-Christian tweets written by fellow board trustee Wendy Ashby.

Additionally, last month the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) Director of Education John Klein announced that students and staff at Oakville, Burlington, and Milton Catholic high schools will not be attending the National March for Life set to take place next week, despite the Catholic Church’s perennial pro-life moral ethic.

Despite the anti-Christian push in Canada’s Catholic schools, the British coronation, planned for this Sunday, is set to put the name of God in the mouths of millions of British subjects.

In a break from tradition, King Charles III’s coronation ceremony asks all subjects of the Crown to recite: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

