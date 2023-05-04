Catholic school board asks students if they identify as ‘trans’ or ‘two-spirited’ in recent survey

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board survey gave participants the options of identifying as 'trans female,' 'trans male,' and 'two-spirited.'

A recent survey from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) sent to LifeSiteNews by anonymous parents in the district push the LGBT agenda on children, according to Campaign Life Coalition’s Jack Fonseca.

“This survey is completely inappropriate and dangerous, both spiritually and medically,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews. “Especially for a Catholic school board which is supposed to function as a branch of the Catholic Church, with the primary purpose (along with basic academics) to form children into devout, Bible-believing followers of Jesus Christ.”

According to WCDSB, the survey aims to gather feedback regarding WCDSB’s new Multi-Year Strategic Plan (2022-2025). The new plan aims to instigate values of “equity, diversity and inclusion,” according to a short video from WCDSB director Tyrone Dowling.

One of WCDSB’s goals for students, under the title “Awaken to Belong,” is that “Every student can see themselves reflected in their learning.”

The survey further asks participants to select their genders with options, including “trans female,” “trans male,” and “two-spirited,” which Fonseca identifies as “a predatory form of child abuse on the part of the WCDSB.”

According to Fonseca, this question “is planting this idea in the minds of many vulnerable children who may be grappling with a range of emotional, social, psychological or mental health issues, thus making them susceptible to obsessing with the idea that maybe they’re not male or female, and ought to identify with one of these other “Gender” categories.

“It’s a form of sexual grooming on the part of the WCDSB, which can lead to tragic consequences such as bodily mutilation, and eventually suicide 10 to 15 years later in life when many of these youngsters will come to regret the irreversible changes to their bodies,” he added. “When that day comes, I hope they will sue the school board trustees and staff who approved these decisions.”

The survey further asks participants to record their races, which Fonseca connects to Marxist Critical Race Theory.

“Why does the school board need that?” he questioned. “Is it to foment racial division and hatred just like the disgraced Trustee Wendy Ashby has been doing? My best guess is yes.”

Fonseca identified the school board as modern-day Marxists, aiming “to invent a different kind of class warfare strategy in order to cultivate hate and violence within society, thus the stoking of racial tensions.”

Despite being a Catholic school, the WCDSB failed to explain how providing parents and students with such gender options aligns with Church teaching.

Transgenderism ideology and gender “transitioning” clearly defy both the Bible and the teachings of the Catholic Church. Genesis clearly states “Male and female He created them.”

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, a person’s sex is unchangeable and “affects all aspects of the human person in the unity of his body and soul.” Furthermore, “Everyone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity,” which was given to him or her by God.

“This survey is an act of heresy,” he added. “The Board of Trustees needs to fire the Director of Education, Tyrone Downing, for approving and implementing this harmful survey which is contrary to Catholic moral teaching, and Christian anthropology of the human person which states that God created only male and female.

In recent years, rising rates of transgender identification have been met with celebration and adulation in mainstream culture, while rates of surgical mutilation for minors have spiked. In many public-school classrooms, young children are being actively encouraged to deny their biology and live as the opposite sex.

Recently, even Catholic organizations have become anti-family, pushing LGBT agenda on children.

Earlier this week, a Catholic health organization in Texas was exposed for funding a hospital offering 8-year-olds irreversible “gender-transitioning” procedures.

Additionally, the Waterloo Catholic School Board banned Campaign Life Coalition and Rebel News from a meeting after a viral video of the school trustees refusing to answer questions about an anti-Catholic tweet by colleague Wendy Ashby.

In response to the growing anti-Catholic sentiments even in Catholic schools, Fonseca called on parents to speak out at board meetings against LGBT agenda.

He also called for the repeal of Kathleen Wynne’s “Equity and Inclusive Education Strategy.” Finally, he called on the Doug Ford PC government “to end this woke insanity throughout Ontario’s school system, which is now so deeply embedded in the bureaucracy.”

He asked Ford to adopt a school voucher education system similar to those used in several U.S. states. In this system, parents are allocated money for each student to be used wherever parents decide to send their children.

This system would give parents the power to remove students if their current school was pro-LGBT or academically unsound. According to Fonseca, “this competition introduced into the education marketplace would cure all these ills we’re seeing in the WCDSB.”

