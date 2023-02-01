Catholic school board suspends student who opposed boys in girls’ bathrooms for the rest of the year

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board won't 'permit him (Alexander) to attend school for the rest of the year because, according to them, Josh's beliefs constitute ‘bullying of trans students.’'

(LifeSiteNews) – Josh Alexander, a Canadian high school student who protested his Catholic school last year allowing gender-confused males to use girls’ bathrooms, was permanently suspended by the school board from attending class for the rest of the year.

Alexander’s lawyer, James Kitchen, the chief litigator for Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC), told LifeSiteNews today that Renfrew County Catholic District School Board won’t “permit him (Alexander) to attend school for the rest of the year because, according to them, Josh’s beliefs constitute ‘bullying of trans students.’”

Alexander was earlier this month served a trespass notice by the principal at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario.

This trespass notice, Kitchen told LifeSiteNews, was “in retaliation for Josh attending the two classes he was prohibited from” in early January.

Alexander with help from his legal team was looking to appeal his suspension, but the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will not let that happen. The LCC noted yesterday in an update on the case that the board took the “position that Josh could not appeal his suspensions based on a technicality.”

“Josh’s desire is to appeal his suspensions on his own and through Mr. Kitchen as his lawyer. Despite demonstrating to the School Board he has standing to appeal the Board’s disciplinary decisions against him, the School Board continues to refuse to hear his appeals,” the LCC said.

According to the LCC, Alexander was hoping to return to school on February 6, but because he informed the board he would “continue to adhere to his religious beliefs regarding Biblical sexuality and gender,” the board responded by “excluding Josh from attending St. Joseph’s for the rest of the school year.”

Kitchen told LifeSiteNews that the “technicality” the school board used as the reason for not allowing an appeal “has to do with standing.”

“A 16-year-old only has standing if they have ‘withdrawn from parental control,’” Kitchen said.

“In what would appear to be a move to avoid having to hear and decide the appeals, the school board is unreasonably taking the position Josh has not withdrawn from parental control,” the attorney added.

Kitchen told LifeSiteNews that they are considering “next steps” for Alexander, which will “include but will involve more than a human rights complaint.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was handed a 20-day suspension on November 23, 2022, after organizing a school walkout that same month in support of girls’ rights to access their facilities without the presence of male students.

In an interview around the time of Alexander’s initial suspension, the teenager told LifeSiteNews that he believes, in accordance with Catholic teaching and the Bible, that there are only two sexes.

The LCC noted in its press release that he has been suspended under the “guise of ‘safety,’ as that term has been revised by woke gender activists now pervasive in public institutions.”

“Josh has been penalized for expressing his Christian beliefs regarding gender and modesty, beliefs which also happen to align with both objective truth and actual safety. Josh not only has a right to express himself during class discussions and through public forums, he also has a right not to be discriminated against by his school for his sincere religious beliefs. Being suspended and excluded from attending classes is the height of discrimination,” the LCC said.

“Josh will continue to courageously stand for his beliefs, for truth, and for girls whose voices of concern over their actual safety are being drowned out by the outraged nonsense of the woke mob, even if that means sacrificing his ability to attend St. Joseph’s.”

The suspension of Alexander comes amid a noticeable push in western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government pledged a whopping $100 million in funding last year for LGBT activist groups.

LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen recently interviewed Alexander and his lawyer.

“As a Christian and just as a man in general, I feel a responsibility to stand up to this kind of nonsense,” Alexander said.

Share











