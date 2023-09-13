Catholic school trustee punished for comparing LGBT agenda to Nazi propaganda

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools trustee Monique LaGrange was expelled from her provincial advocacy trustee association for posting an image on social media that appeared to compare the LGBT agenda targeting kids to 'brainwashing' Nazi propaganda.

RED DEER, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian Catholic school trustee has been expelled from her provincial advocacy trustee association over a social media post in which she allegedly compared the LGBT agenda targeting kids to that of “brainwashing” Nazi propaganda.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) Trustee Monique LaGrange recently posted to social media an image showing kids in Nazi Germany waving swastika flags during a parade, with the bottom of the post showing an image of kids waving LGBT “pride” flags along with the text, “Brainwashing is brainwashing.”

It may take some time but Monique LaGrange will be vindicated for recognizing the similar brainwashing Nazi’s did to children. https://t.co/t96i7WRW84 pic.twitter.com/9zJfvCenfs — Alberta Britt (@BertaBASED) September 8, 2023

After her post went viral, calls for her to step down grew from leftist Alberta politicians and others. This culminated in her removal as director of the Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association (ACSTA) last Thursday.

“As president of the ACSTA, I am publicly confirming that our Board voted today to remove Trustee Monique LaGrange from her position as a director of the provincial association for the remainder of her current term,” ACSTA President Harry Salm said in a statement.

“Given the manner in which the previous director’s post has the potential to undermine the charitable learning environment offered by Alberta’s Catholic school system, we consider this to be the most appropriate response.”

Salm said Alberta Catholic schools “love all students as gifts from God made in His image, irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender expression,” adding that her post was “unbecoming of an ACSTA Director.”

Statement from President Harry Salm on behalf of the ACSTA Board of Directors regarding Trustee Monique LaGrange. #abed pic.twitter.com/rHEA8zkUn1 — ACSTA (@ACSTANews) September 7, 2023

LaGrange, who was elected in 2021, said it was “unfortunate that ACSTA decided to make a rash decision to remove me, refusing to acknowledge that the heart of my message was to protect our children and to nourish their God-given identities.”

Thus far, she remains a trustee for RDCRS. However, she told the Western Standard that the “Chair of the Board called me and asked me to take it down, which by then the story had expired and was already down.”

LaGrange said that the post was about protecting kids, not hurting them, saying her meme was “centered around indoctrination and how children are vulnerable to evil agendas (agendas coming from organizations like Planned Parenthood, the UN or SOGI 123) filtering through culture.”

“This meme is not comparing or attacking the LGBTQ community, it is about protecting our children and keeping parents as the primary educators,” she added.

LifeSiteNews contacted LaGrange asking her for comment about her social media post but did not receive a reply as of press time.

RDCRS in a media release last week said that it had passed a motion to have the current board write to Alberta’s minister of education to dismiss LaGrange. The minister alone has the power to dismiss an elected trustee.

There has been growing opposition in Canada to the teaching of radical transgender ideology in schools, which not only impacts children but also those in education who voice their opposition to such teaching, such as school board trustees.

This has led the province of Saskatchewan under Premier Scott Moe to announce a slew of pro-parental policies regarding gender and sexual education in public schools.

Premier of Manitoba Heather Stefanson also recently chimed in on the issue, promising that if her Progressive Conservative government is re-elected this fall she will enhance parental rights by mandating that schools inform parents if their child wants to identify as a different “gender.”

In July, the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives failed to trigger a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs over his decision to add parental protections to its “gender identity” policy for public schools.

While LGBT activists have gone after the likes of Higgs and Moe for their slight pushback against gender ideology, a recent Leger poll has shown that Canadians in general favor parental rights in education, especially regarding the material being shared with children.

