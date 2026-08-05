Catholic seminarian escapes after being kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria

OTUKPO, Nigeria (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic seminarian has escaped after being kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria.

The seminarian, Kelvin Ochai, regained his freedom after being abducted by gunmen in Asa III, a residential area in Otukpo town in Benue State, Nigeria.

The Diocese of Otukpo confirmed the good news last Saturday in a statement, relating that Ochai had been reunited with his family after reaching Aliade in the neighboring Gwer East Local Government Area.

The chancellor of the diocese, Father Joseph Itodo, described the seminarian’s escape as an answer by God to the prayers offered for Ochai.

Itodo said Ochai managed to escape without suffering any injuries.

“Through the prayers of the people of God, Kelvin escaped from the custody of his abductors on the evening of Friday, 31st July, 2026, and made his way to Aliade, Gwer East LGA of Benue State. He has since been safely reunited with his family and is unharmed,” the priest stated.

READ: Nigerian archdiocese urges government to rescue Christians captured during Easter attacks

Itodo said that it was a divine intervention that allowed the seminarian to escape safely and expressed his gratitude to Catholics and other Nigerians who prayed for the cause and stood in solidarity with Ochai and his family throughout the tribulation.

Bishop Michael Ekwoyi Apochi of Otukpo also thanked religious communities, priests, lay faithful, and other supporters for their unwavering support and prayer during the captivity, which he said gave the diocese strength.

The diocese did not provide any details of how Ochai managed to escape from his abductors and if a ransom was demanded or paid for his release.

Asa III in Otukpo Local Government Area is one of many communities in Benue State that have been plagued by brutal attacks from Islamic militias. Overall, many Christian communities in Nigeria have been ravaged by brutal raids of these groups, with thousands of innocent people being killed or abducted in recent years.

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