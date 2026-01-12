Catholic seminarians trained by pro-LGBT group in Archdiocese of Madrid

A series of pastoral training sessions totaling 12 hours was delivered by the pro-LGBT association CRISMHOM to seminarians of the archdiocese.

MADRID (LifeSiteNews) — The Archdiocese of Madrid, Spain, recently allowed an LGBT advocacy group to train its seminarians.

A series of pastoral training sessions totaling 12 hours was delivered by the pro-LGBT association CRISMHOM to seminarians of the archdiocese from November 7 to December 5 at the Conciliar Seminary of Madrid, according to an investigation by InfoVaticana.

“According to the testimonies collected, during the session of November 14 the positions of the association were explicitly presented, as well as references to liberation theology as the preferred pastoral framework,” InfoVaticana stated.

The sessions were organized under the authority of Cardinal José Cobo Cano, archbishop of Madrid, and were conducted by Jesús Sastre García, a priest of archdiocese identified as “spiritual director” for the association. The training was described as part of the seminary’s formal program, and its inclusion has prompted complaints from several deacons.

On its official website, CRISMHOM presents itself as a “Christian LGBTI+H(eterosexual) Community” and as an “Association for Sexual Diversity and Gender Identity.” The group describes itself as “ecumenical, autonomous, and non-political” and is currently part of the Federación Española de Lesbianas, Gays, Transexuales y Bisexuales. Its mission is to advocate for the LGBT agenda in society and in churches, and it participates annually in the local “Pride Day.”

After the sessions, several deacons reportedly expressed complaints to seminary rector Antonio Secilla, voicing their disagreement with the orientation of the formation they received. Sources say the rector “corrected” the deacons and scheduled a subsequent meeting to address the matter.

The priest who conducted the sessions, Jesús Sastre García, holds a doctorate in theology from the Pontifical University of Salamanca and a master’s degree in Human Sexuality, Social Doctrine of the Church, and Bioethics. He has served as a founding member of the Spanish Association of Catechists and has published works on pastoral accompaniment, including material addressing young people with special reference to LGBT individuals.

The Archdiocese of Madrid has previously hosted events featuring testimonies from LGBT families organized with the involvement of CRISMHOM, drawing public attention and discussion.

Cardinal José Cobo Cano, archbishop of Madrid, is known for his progressive theological and pastoral stances and being closely aligned with Pope Francis. He has repeatedly called on the Church to heed “signs of the times,” engaging with social issues such as migration, economic inequality, and the role of women in both society and Church ministry.

Cobo Cano has openly supported Fiducia Supplicans, which permits blessings of same-sex couples, and has reprimanded priests in his archdiocese who opposed this measure, describing criticisms as “artificial controversies.”

He has also defended the synodal path promoted by Pope Francis, calling on the faithful to follow a model of missionary discipleship and to embrace “synodality” in pastoral practice. Notably, he has framed the Church’s declining social influence as a “significant minority” opportunity, a position consistent with other progressive prelates, usually associated with the Sant’Egidio Community, such as Cardinals Matteo Zuppi in Italy and Jean-Marc Aveline in France.

