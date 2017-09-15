Seminary at Catholic University of America to host pro-gay Vatican adviser

NewsCatholic Church, Homosexuality

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 14, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) – A Catholic seminary associated with Catholic University of America is hosting Jesuit Father James Martin for an alumni event next month.

The homosexuality-affirming Vatican adviser is scheduled to present a symposium on “Encountering Jesus" at the Theological College’s Alumni Days on October 3-4.

Father Martin has been continuously in the media spotlight while promoting his book calling for the Catholic Church to be more welcoming to LGBT-identifying Catholics, and also with controversies stemming from his LGBT activism and apparent support of homosexual activity.

LifeSiteNews did not receive a response by press time from the Theological College to an inquiry about Father Martin’s invitation to the event.

Popular Catholic blogger Father John Zuhlsdorf questioned the Theological College’s decision to host Father Martin as a presenter in a post at Fr. Z’s blog.

“Does it seem right to you that a seminary should spotlight an open promoter of a homosexualist agenda?” he asked.

“I’ll grant you that a speaker might be capable of addressing more issues than just his primary focus,” Father Zuhlsdorf continued. “But there is no way around the fact that, right now at least, when Fr. Martin’s name comes up, the first thing you think is activist for a homosexualist agenda.”

He went on to pose additional questions, including: What message is the Theological College trying to send? What are they promoting by this move? And what are they teaching their seminarians?

Pope Francis appointed Father Martin as a consultant to the Vatican on its various communications operations in April, including the Holy See Press Office, Vatican Radio, the Holy See's website, and the pope's Twitter account @Pontifex.

The editor-at-large for Jesuit-run America Magazine has received criticism for misinforming people that Church teaching on homosexuality could change in the future, when Church teaching is unchangeable.

He has also caused controversy for passing over the Church’s truths with individuals who act upon LGBT inclinations, thereby encouraging them to remain in sexual sin.

The priest has said the Church should change the language in its catechism on homosexuality and same-sex inclinations to be more welcoming to LGBT-identifying Catholics.

The part of the book he is promoting includes content from his lecture last fall to New Ways Ministry, a homosexual advocacy group censured by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the U.S. Catholic bishops for its misrepresentation of Church teaching on homosexuality.

The book has been endorsed by a number of high-level Francis-appointee prelates. At the same time, a number of other noted clergy and Church leaders have criticized the book for its flawed premise that the Church is in error on God’s plan for human sexuality.

Father Martin told the pro-homosexual organization PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) in mid-August of this year that God made LGBT persons who they are.

In July, he said on CNN that parish priests who identify as homosexual should publicly come out to show their congregations what a gay person is like and how they can live chastely.

Also in July, Father Martin told Good Morning America that controversial performer Lady Gaga’s LGBT anthem “Born This Way” was likely inspired by Psalm 139 ('You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.')

In June, Father Martin said the language in the Catechism of the Catholic that refers to the intrinsically disordered nature of homosexual acts should be changed because it’s needlessly hurtful.

In May, Father Martin said on his Facebook page that some saints were probably gay.

In February, he tweeted support for transgender bathroom access.

Father Martin got Catholic Vote suspended for Twitter recently. He alleged that the lay group’s use of the expression “beaten like a rented mule” amounted to urging violence against him when in fact the tweet was simply making light of his being on the losing end of a theological debate on Twitter.

He later accused C-Fam President Austin Ruse of directing a homophobic slur at him after Ruse said Father Martin’s going to Twitter to have CV suspended was “pansified.” He also held Ruse up as proof that real homophobia is alive in the Church’s “high echelons.”

Father Martin’s speaking invitation for the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre was rescinded last month by the ancient Catholic order. A lieutenant in the order had stated in an email, “The invitation to Father Martin was extended last year before the most recent controversies.”