Teacher fired immediately for saying she opposes abortion as a ‘faithful Roman Catholic’

Veteran teacher Sarah Morse is suing her former school for firing her just hours after she explained her pro-life views to inquiring students.

(LifeSiteNews) — An American-born Catholic teacher in Scotland was fired for telling her pupils that, because of her religion, she opposes abortion.

Sarah Morse, 66, lost her job at Arbroath High School in November 2025 and is now taking legal action against the Angus Council, the local government authority.

Morse had been asked by curious 14–15 year-old students her opinions concerning a wide range of topics, including abortion, transgender issues, ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and President Donald Trump.

The Georgia-born teacher explained that she is against abortion but told the class it was “fine to disagree” with her view.

Morse told her class “I am a faithful Roman Catholic and I am against it.”

She was then summoned to the school office at the end of the day and said that she was “stunned” to find that she had been fired for her statements just hours before.

“I was summarily dismissed … I was not offered any sort of right of reply, asked for my account of what happened or how my legally protected beliefs were raised in the context of a history class, and the head teacher wouldn’t even see me,” Morse told The Sunday Times.

“To be ‘canceled’ and lose my livelihood because of my religious identity is a terrifying precedent for the teaching profession in Scotland,” she said, according to The Times.

She added, “I will not teach anywhere in this country ever again. It’s been an absolute nightmare.”

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) has stepped in to provide legal support for Morse’s case against the school.

“The dismissal of a teacher for respectfully answering a student’s question truthfully according to her conscience is a grave matter,” Michael Robinson, executive director of SPUC, told The Courier. “Government guidelines on political impartiality in the classroom do not prohibit the mention of a teacher’s legally protected beliefs, provided there is no attempt to persuade.”

“Chillingly, there was even the veiled threat to add this information to Sarah’s record,” noted Robinson. “The implication of this comment [is], if you go without a fuss, then we won’t record that you are pro-life, which will impact your employment opportunities.”

“The school did not follow any due process. There was no attempt to ascertain from Sarah what had happened, and the headteacher was not present and would not even see her,” said Robinson. “This latest incident of trying to silence someone with traditional or religious views is utterly disgraceful and should worry us all.”

“Sarah did nothing wrong; she simply answered questions from a group of young people about her legally protected beliefs,” he explained. “As she said, it was normal, along with questions about more [of] the trivial aspects of living in the US.”

“Our legal team [is] now preparing legal action against the school and the local authority for discrimination, and Sarah is looking forward to her day in court,” added Robinson.

Share









