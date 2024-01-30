Catholic Univ. of America fires professor who invited ‘abortion doula’ to psychology class

In a class taught by now former lecturer Melissa Goldberg, 'abortion doula' Rachel Carbonneau scandalously promoted the biological falsehood that men can give birth, per an audio recording captured by a student.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic University of America (CUA) has fired a faculty member who welcomed an “abortion doula” who thinks men can give birth to her class last month.

School president Peter Kilpatrick announced via email on January 30 that Melissa Goldberg, a lecturer in the psychology department, has been terminated after welcoming Rachel Carbonneau to speak to students.

“The content of the class did not align with our mission and identity,” Kilpatrick said, The Daily Signal reported earlier today.

Carbonneau is a self-described “abortion doula” who provides emotional support to women before, during, and after ending the life of their pre-born child. She also practices a controversial form of Japanese healing called Reiki at her pro-LGBT business Family Ways in Maryland.

Per an audio recording captured by a student in Goldberg’s Psychology 379: Lifespan Development course, Carbonneau scandalously promoted the biological falsehood that men can give birth.

“I have some men who have given birth; it’s amazing, we call it seahorse birth. It’s lovely, especially when it’s a water birth,” Carbonneau said.

Carbonneau’s use of the term “seahorse birth” is a reference to how male seahorses carry their offspring in their pouches. The LGBT movement has used the term to describe gender-confused women who say they are men and give birth later on.

Carbonneau also explained to students, some of whom said they were unsettled by her remarks, that the “goal for a lot of [abortion] providers is to try to perform the abortion before the baby’s nerve endings are formed… when the baby is not going to feel any pain.”

Goldberg’s dismissal comes one week after The Daily Signal released its initial report on what transpired in her class with help from a male nursing student who recorded Carbonneau’s remarks. CUA noted that the audio had not been turned over to them initially and that they only began looking into the matter last Wednesday.

“The speaker’s views on life issues and on the anthropology of the human person were not consistent with our mission and identity as a faithful Catholic university… she should not be allowed to address the class again,” CUA said of Carbonneau.

According to The Daily Signal, Kilpatrick told students via email today that CUA has “the unique opportunity and common blessing to pursue truth, to grow in faith, and to exercise charity. Our studies aim at producing wisdom, which includes excellence in living and sharing the truth with others.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Goldberg’s faculty page has been taken down from CUA’s website.

Kilpatrick is an adult convert to Catholicism. While serving as provost of Illinois Institute of Technology in June 2021, he encouraged students to participate in LGBT “pride month” activities on and off campus and to “be vigilant in opposing and speaking out against discrimination directed toward LGBTQ+ community members.”

Located in Washington D.C., the Catholic University of America was founded in 1887 with direct approval from Pope Leo XIII. Despite being home to many conservative-thinking professors and staff, the school has promoted woke ideology and liberal causes on many occasions in recent years. While sporting an “authentically Catholic” designation from the Cardinal Newman Society, the school has been described by one former employee as being “Catholic in name only.” At present, approximately 5,300 students attend CUA.

