Catholic university in Australia calls for removal of ‘pride’ flags, pro-LGBT groups outraged

'If you have any such material on display in your library, could you please remove it from the public area.'

MELBOURNE, Australia (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic university in Australia has taken a stand against the LGBT agenda, ordering staff to remove the gay “pride” flags hanging in the campus library.

In an email sent to staff at the school’s Melbourne campus in February, Australian Catholic University (ACU) asked that the pride flags on display in the library be removed, reminding staff that their presence was not aligned with the institution’s Catholic identity.

“It is not considered to be appropriate at ACU,” the email reads, according to a local report. “If you have any such material on display in your library, could you please remove it from the public area.”

The email came in response to the placement of pride flags in the university library during a February orientation week for new students. The incident also coincided with Australia’s national gay pride event, Sidney WorldPride, which was held from February 17 to March 5.

Despite the school having an explicitly Catholic identity, and the fact that the Catholic Church is clear in her teaching that acting on homosexual or gender-confused inclinations is gravely sinful, the order sparked backlash from various staff and students, with LGBT societies from the university crafting an open letter to the ACU’s vice-chancellor, Zlatko Skrbis, to express their outrage.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 10839 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In the letter, the groups decried what they claimed was a “direct affront… to the common good.”

“When you and your representatives should have been promoting messages of celebration, you have decided to ban pride imagery and instead send a message that LGBTIQ+ people are not welcome at your university,” the letter reads.

“The directive sent to staff under your watch is, therefore, a direct affront to ACU’s mission to act in truth and love in the pursuit of knowledge, the dignity of the human person, and the common good,” it continued.

Australian-American history professor at ACU, Noah Riseman, who is a “specialist in Indigenous and LGBTIQ+ history” according to his Twitter profile, has been one of the leading critics of the university’s order to remove pro-LGBT imagery from public spaces, calling the policy “rubbish.”

I know our staff & students are better than this. We will not let senior executives’ prejudice silence #LGBTIQ+ students, staff & our allies. We will continue to be out & proud. And guess what? You’re going to see a lot more rainbows as we exercise our intellectual freedom. 7/8 — Noah Riseman (@NoahRiseman) March 15, 2023

The university’s vice president, Anthony Casamento, along with ACU’s chief operating officer, Stephen Weller, responded to the open letter, reminding those offended that the ACU tries to remain faithful to Catholic moral teaching.

“This means that these spaces do not focus on any one particular group or society,” they wrote. “We respect the right of students to form clubs and societies and, importantly, we strive to do all we can to offer support and care to every student.”

“Universities are places in which any voice making a reasonable case will be heard and is not silenced, so long of course as that voice shows equal respect to all other positions, including the position reflected in the University’s Mission,” they added.

According to ACU’s website, “Our mission and values form the core of who we are as a Catholic organization.”

“As a Catholic university, we draw our inspiration from the heart of the Church, building on the ancient tradition which gave rise to the first universities in medieval Europe. This Catholic intellectual tradition proposes an integrated spiritual and philosophical approach to the most enduring questions of human life.”

Share











