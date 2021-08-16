Catholic University of San Diego health plan pays for abortions, sex-change surgeries

The university said state and federal law requires the abortion coverage, but did not point to specific legal examples, and the Diocese of San Diego was 'unaware' of what was covered by the student health insurance plan.

(The College Fix) – The University of San Diego (USD) is a Catholic higher education institution. But its health plan for the 2021-2022 school year covers a number of medical procedures and drugs that are directly opposed to the moral teaching of the Catholic Church.

The university said that it is required to cover the services, including abortion, sex-change surgeries, voluntary sterilization and abortifacient birth control due to state and federal law.

A spokesperson would not explain which laws require it.

“USD’s employee and student benefit plans are required to align with state and federal regulations,” spokesperson Lissette Martinez told The College Fix via email on August 6. “The services mentioned are typically those that are required to be covered, and individuals are encouraged to consult with their medical provider regarding the best course of treatment for any medical concern.”

“Aside from the government mandates as it relates to our insurance benefits,” Martinez said, “USD has a long-standing position as a Catholic university of not promoting such services as they are inconsistent with the university’s Catholic identity and our values.”

She did not respond to a follow-up email on August 6 that asked for clarification on what state and federal regulations mandate the coverage of those services.

The Catholic Church has long taught that neither male or female Catholics can deliberately limit their fertility through artificial means, such as sterilization or hormonal birth control. It has also always opposed abortion and taught that someone cannot change his or her sex.

“The Catholic Church has always condemned abortion as a grave evil,” apologetics website Catholic Answers said.

Pope Paul VI issued the 1968 papal encyclical Humanae Vitae in response to growing advocacy for birth control amongst Catholic bishops and priests. In it, the Pope declared abortion, contraception, and sterilization as immoral as they all go against God’s design for sex.

The document said “the direct interruption of the generative process already begun and, above all, all direct abortion, even for therapeutic reasons, are to be absolutely excluded as lawful means of regulating the number of children.”

“Equally to be condemned, as the magisterium of the Church has affirmed on many occasions, is direct sterilization, whether of the man or of the woman, whether permanent or temporary,” Humanae Vitae also said.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church said that “directly intended amputations, mutilations, and sterilizations performed on innocent persons are against the moral law.”

— Article continues below Petition — Canada's Health Minister: Make abortion pill reversal information available Show Petition Text 961 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Many women who choose to undergo a medical abortion procedure (Mifegymiso in Canada) change their minds having taken the first pill. And now, a safe and effective procedure called abortion pill reversal has been developed to assist these women in an attempt to help them save their pre-born child from the effects of this first pill (Mifepristone). Abortion advocates are currently engaged in a campaign to silence the message that Alliance for Life Ontario is providing women undergoing a medical abortion in Canada, including even calling facts “mis-information”. Our message is that there is a safe, effective (64%-68%) method that may save their child if they have second thoughts after starting the Mifegymiso process. That's why Alliance for Life Ontario and LifeSiteNews are now partnering on this petition: To give Canadian women a second chance at choice! Abortion Pill Reversal is being offered around the world with 2,000 little ones saved to-date. But, in Canada, abortion advocates do not want women to have a second chance at choice! Alliance for Life Ontario's Facebook page has been taken down after erroneous complaints, and now their website abortionpillreversal.ca is being attacked. Women deserve to know the truth about this second chance at choice and to know there are physicians trained and willing to help them try and save their child, if that is their choice. We need your help to let the Minister of Health know that Canadian women do not give up their right to the truth when they choose induced abortion. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition today! Thank you. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Abortion Pill Reversal - A Second Chance: https://abortionpillreversal.ca/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Theology chair supports abortion coverage

While the university said that it has to cover abortion and birth control and other services, its own theology and religious studies chair is glad that students can get abortions paid for by the health insurance plan.

“If the Church’s teaching is not in itself persuasive to patients, coercive tactics that restrict people’s healthcare decisions will not help,” Professor Emily Reimer-Barry told The College Fix, when asked if the university should not cover medical services deemed a serious sin by the Catholic Church. “More attention should be given to genuine assistance, compassion for people in difficult circumstances, and efforts to listen to their needs and experiences without judgment, blame, or shame.”

“Taking away health care from people facing traumatic medical decisions is not the way forward,” the theology professor said, after elaborating on other issues she sees as “pro-life,” including “white supremacy” and “the gender pay gap.”

Reimer-Barry – a self-identified feminist and Catholic – researches “feminist theology and spirituality, cross-cultural analysis of gender roles and marriage traditions, reproductive justice, and the intersection of public health and Catholic social teachings.”

“Dr. Reimer-Barry is currently working on a grant-funded Wabash cohort project on anti-racist pedagogies as well as a book project focusing on reproductive justice and Catholic ethics,” according to her faculty bio.

Diocese of San Diego refuses to comment

The College Fix also asked the Diocese of San Diego, the Catholic region that includes the university, if it could comment on the insurance plan and if it planned to investigate the matter.

“I’m unaware of what student health insurance covers or doesn’t cover; given that, there’s really nothing informed I could say that would give you responsible input,” spokesperson Kevin Eckery said on August 4.

The original media inquiry included a link to the health insurance plan. The Fix sent the link again but has yet to hear back as of August 12.

Reprinted with permission from The College Fix

Share











