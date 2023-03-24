Catholic university to host lecture by lesbian professor on ‘ending White Christian America’

The promotional flyer for the event claims that the 'murders' of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other African Americans are the consequences of a 'white supremacist system grounded in Christian history, texts, ideas, and institutions.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Villanova University near Philadelpha is set to host a lecture by a Black lesbian LGBT activist on “the end of white Christian America.”

Naomi Washington-Leapheart, an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, is scheduled to speak at the Flavey Library on Wednesday, March 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The school’s Center for Peace and Justice Education and the Theology and Religious Studies department are co-sponsoring the talk.

A promotional flyer for the event, which is titled “A Womanist Path to Ending White Christian America,” claims that the “murders” of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other African Americans are the consequences of a “white supremacist system,” one that is “grounded in Christian history, texts, ideas, and institutions.”

It goes on to ask: “Is Christian faith possible apart from anti-Blackness? In this session, we will explore this question as we contemplate the meaning of the end of ‘White Christian America.’ We will study the liberative possibilities found in womanist theology, a discourse developed by Black women.”

The conference is only the latest instance of Villanova’s wholehearted embrace of social justice ideology. In 2014, the school featured a lecture on “moving beyond the gender-binary” during its “LGBTQ Awareness Week.” That same year, Jill Biden delivered the commencement address. Meanwhile, pro-abortion former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg spoke at graduation ceremonies in 2017. The Vagina Monologues have also been held on campus.

Washington-Leapheart previously worked as the faith director for the National LGBTQ Task Force, which is purportedly the U.S.’s “oldest national LGBTQ justice and equality group.” She has also served as the director for faith-based and interfaith affairs for the city of Philadelphia. Currently, she is an adjunct professor for Villanova’s Theology and Religious Studies department. She is on record as having once said, “The only way I’m able to remain a Christian is to imagine that Jesus is Black and queer.” “Jesus’s life story … put to shame the imperialist ways of the status quo … he was so resented that he was ultimately murdered — this life mirrors the liminality [that] is Blackness.”

Villanova, a Catholic university, is home to left-wing professor Massimo Faggioli, who teaches theology and religious studies. Faggioli routinely belittles Catholics who attend the Latin Mass and who resist the heterodox teachings of Pope Francis in his column for Commonweal magazine. In 2019, he labeled Archbishops Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, and Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas “devout schismatics.” Dissident Jesuit priest Fr. James Martin has also spoken at the school to promote his pro-LGBT book Building a Bridge.

