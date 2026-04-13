Catholic university will host Pelosi as commencement speaker despite radical abortion, LGBT support

Notre Dame de Namur University in California is celebrating Pelosi for her ‘courage’ and ‘perseverance,’ but her record includes decades of support for grave affronts to the Catholic faith.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic university in California will host former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as commencement speaker, despite her long record of support for abortion, homosexual “marriage,” and chemical and surgical so-called “gender transitions” for children.

Self-professed Catholic Pelosi is scheduled to speak at Notre Dame de Namur University, founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1851.

A press release from the university praises Pelosi:

Speaker Emerita Pelosi is herself a graduate of Trinity Washington University, which was founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1897, making her participation in NDNU’s commencement especially meaningful. As the first woman to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pelosi has shaped decades of landmark legislation and remains one of the most influential leaders in American history. Her career exemplifies courage, perseverance, and a steadfast belief in the role of education as a force for positive change.

“We are deeply honored to welcome Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi to Notre Dame de Namur University,” said Dr. Beth Martin, President of NDNU. “Her lifelong commitment to public service, leadership, and advocacy for justice reflects the very values that define an NDNU education and the enduring legacy of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. During this 175th anniversary year of the Sisters in California, her presence powerfully affirms the impact of faith-inspired education on the world.”

However, Pelosi’s track record in Congress shows her to have radically been at odds with Catholic teaching for decades.

During the height of the 2008 presidential election, Pelosi went on a national television to deny that the Catholic Church condemns abortion.

“I would say that as an ardent, practicing Catholic, this is an issue that I have studied for a long time,” she said. “And what I know is, over the centuries, the doctors of the church have not been able to make that definition. And Senator – St. Augustine said at three months. We don’t know.”

Pelosi then insisted that the question of when life begins is a non-issue in the debate on abortion. In fact, the Catholic Church has constantly condemned abortion since the first century, Scripture proclaims the personhood of the unborn, and science also affirms that human life begins at conception.

Her statements on abortion have become more deranged over the years, culminating in her assertion that to oppose abortion is “sinful.” Pelosi has notably supported the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which would legalize taxpayer-funded abortion up to nationwide with virtually no restrictions.

Her support for homosexual “marriage” stems back two decades, when she vowed to join then-candidate Barack Obama’s crusade to kill the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).

She later attempted to use her purported Catholic faith to support the notion of homosexual “marriage,” despite Church teaching:

“My religion has, compels me – and I love it for it – to be against discrimination of any kind in our country, and I consider this a form of discrimination. I think it’s unconstitutional on top of that.”

As noted by Matt Lamb at The College Fix, one quote from the “LGBTQ+” section of her website, which includes a photos of her with drag performers and is replete with pro-LGBT, pro-abortion propaganda language, highlights numerous problems:

[E]xtremist Republicans continue to wage an all-out assault on the safety and well-being of the LGBTQ community – from targeting trans children in Texas to bullying LGBTQ students in Florida. And on our nation’s highest court, with its decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Republican-appointed majority erased nearly 50 years of legal precedent and privacy rights – putting many of our fundamental freedoms on the chopping block. This decision undermines judicial victories that secured marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans.

Pelosi has also strongly supported in vitro fertilization, contraception, and other affronts to Catholic moral teaching.

In 2022, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone instructed then-Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Pelosi not to present herself for Holy Communion in his archdiocese.

The Catholic Church teaches that the Eucharist is the literal Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ. The Church teaches that no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to present himself or herself for Holy Communion until he or she has confessed that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.

“A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion’ (Code of Canon Law, can. 915),” wrote Archbishop Cordileone.

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