Catholic university’s campus ministry held ‘transgender day of remembrance’ event

Benedictine University’s communications department is defending the observance of the woke ‘International Day of Trans Remembrance,’ though some university board members were offended by it.

LISLE, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — The communications department at a Catholic university located just outside Chicago is doubling down on its campus ministry’s scandalous decision to observe the so-called “International Trans Day of Remembrance” last week.

In a statement provided to LifeSiteNews Thursday, Benedictine University insisted that an event aimed at honoring “those whose lives have been lost to anti-trans violence” was not in opposition to its Catholic mission.

“It was a solemn remembrance rooted in Catholic social teaching and belief in the inherent and sacred dignity possessed by every person, created in the image of God,” the university’s communications department said via email.

Benedictine is not to be confused with Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kansas, which welcomed traditionalist Catholic Harrison Butker for its commencement speech in 2024.

Located in Lisle, Illinois, roughly 25 miles west of Chicago, Benedictine University was founded in 1887 by Benedictine monks at the adjacent St. Procopius Abbey. The school markets itself as a “Catholic University in the Benedictine Tradition.” Today, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Joliet.

Last Wednesday, social media influencer “Libs of TikTok” expressed outrage over the event, which less than 20 people attended. It shared an image of a marketing graphic that seems to have been created by the university’s campus ministry department.

“Hey [Benedictine], where is your day to remember the Christian children who were gunned down by trans terrorists?” Libs of TikTok, which routinely mocks left-wing social media users and which has roughly 4.5 million followers of its own, asked the school.

Libs of TikTok’s remarks were a reference to the uptick in mass shootings — and attempted killings — by gender-confused persons in recent years.

As reported by LifeSite, this past August a 23-year-old man who went by the name “Robin” opened fire on school children during Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, killing two and injuring 17 before taking his own life. In October, a transgender-identifying teen pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy charges for planning a mass shooting at her Indiana high school. The attempted assassin of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 is also gender-confused, as was the shooter at the Covenant School in Nashville in 2023.

The graphic promoting the event announced that, in Lownik Hall Lobby last Thursday, there was to be a gathering “in observance of International Trans Day of Remembrance, remembering those whose lives have been lost to anti-trans violence. May we honor the dignity of each person through the love of God and deep care of community.”

It also shared a quote by homosexual priest Fr. Mychal Judge about how “you’re always held and loved by God.”

The event seems to have not been widely promoted by the campus ministry department as there is no mention of it on its website. Nor was the graphic shared to any of the university’s social media accounts or its official calendar of events.

Scores of Catholics on social media denounced the event as yet another instance of wokeism infiltrating Catholic higher education.

“Benedictine is just like any other college now. Money first. Has nothing to do with Catholicism,” said Ryan Lee.

“They used to be Catholic until [they] started hiring non-Catholics because of vacancies,” Jack Lee remarked, though not providing evidence.

Like many Catholic institutions of higher learning, Benedictine seems to suffer from a tug of war between its Catholic heritage, accreditation requirements, and liberal-minded staff.

In recent years, the school has hosted thoroughly orthodox Catholic events through its Sister Judith Ann Heble OSB, Center for Benedictine Values, which is led by Dr. Peter Huff. This journalist appeared at one of those events, along with two other panelists, to talk about the spiritual teachings of St. Alphonsus Liguori, St. Francis of Assisi, and St. Benedict.

Under President Joseph Foy, who was appointed in 2023, the school established a new Catholic chapel on campus, and rosaries were given to all students who attended the convocation ceremony this past year. On December 2, a planned ceremony will be held on campus to crown a statue of Our Lady of Fatima.

At the same time, Benedictine has an “Office of Belonging,” a “Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Campus Center,” and a “Safe Space” program that was started in in 2017 that “aims to help faculty/staff develop the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources to make our campus more welcoming and inclusive to [so-called] LGBTQ+ individuals and communities.” Safe Space co-sponsored Thursday’s event.

This journalist reached out to school officials, including Campus Ministry director Carrie Ankeny and Dr. Huff, among several others, last Thursday. The following questions were sent via email.

Who approved this event?

Was the Board of Directors or the President’s office informed of it? And when was that done?

How does this event comport with what the Catholic Church teaches on gender and LGBT? What does the term ‘anti-trans violence’ mean, as that term was included on the graphic?

Is the Catholic Church ‘anti-trans’ and is Benedictine’s Campus Ministry office ‘pro-trans’?

How does this event further the mission of Benedictine University as a Catholic institution?

What does the Campus Ministry department say to those Catholic who believe this event is an attack on the Catholic faith and that it does not align with what a Catholic institution of higher learning should be doing?

Huff, who also serves as Chief Mission Officer, informed this journalist that the school’s communication’s department would be sending him a statement. The statement was received last Thursday and claimed to speak “on behalf of the University” though it seems as neither President Foys nor members of the board were informed of it.

“This prayerful tradition of remembrance has been observed on our campus since 2018, reflecting our enduring commitment to these principles. Everyone deserves respect, love, safety, and justice. Every life deserves profound reverence,” the email read.

“At Benedictine University, we believe that honoring the dignity of every person and praying for those who have died are fundamental expressions of our Catholic and Benedictine identity. The recent event was first and foremost a prayer service to honor lives lost.”

“Every life lost deserves to be remembered,” it continued. “When we witness suffering, injustice, and violence, it’s our duty to love. This is what our University stands for. We remain committed to being a community where all feel safe, respected, and welcomed, and where we can come together in prayer, especially in moments of sorrow.”

More than 3,000 students attend Benedictine, which has a satellite location in Mesa, Arizona. This reporter has learned that at least some members of the board did not know the event was taking place and that they are greatly disappointed that it did.

This story is developing…

