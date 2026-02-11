Catholic woman ousted from Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission after denouncing Zionism

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic has been ousted from President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, accused of commandeering Monday’s hearing on antisemitism for her “own personal and political agenda.”

“Carrie Prejean Boller has been removed from President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission. No member of the Commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue,” wrote Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, chairman of the Commission, in a message published on social media. “This is clearly, without question, what happened Monday in our hearing on antisemitism in America.”

Patrick took full responsibility for the decision.

“I am a Catholic, and Catholics don’t embrace Zionism,” declared Carrie Prejean Boller, during the commission’s antisemitism hearing in Washington, D.C.

“So are all Catholics anti-Semites according to you?” asked Prejean Boller of a group of panelists who had been invited to testify about their experiences of antisemitism.

After several minutes of tense discussion, Patrick intervened to bring the exchange to a close.

Boller remained adamant in her stance throughout the more than five-hour hearing, so much so that The Wall Street Journal said she had hijacked the commission while assailing “Zionist supremacy.” The Journal then called her a “dingbat.”

Prejean Boller told EWTN that her fellow commission members had asked to meet with her before the hearing to discourage her from making her planned remarks. “They were seeing what I was going to say in the hearing, trying to silence me,” she said. “I told them I won’t be silenced.”

According to Jewish investigative journalist Laura Loomer, there were internal discussions taking place at the White House to remove Boller “after her outbursts today on a religious freedom panel.”

Loomer said that Boller was “disruptive” and “used her time to harass Jewish panelists and blame them for military actions in Israel.”

When Loomer insisted that Boller be removed from the commission, Boller doubled down and said, “If they try and remove me it will prove they don’t really care about religious freedom.”

Loomer then insulted all Catholics by trivializing the sacrament of confession: “You’ll be fired and then you will be shamed as you deserve to be. Then you can go to church and cry in a box about your sins and try to be a better person.”

Christine Niles shot back at Loomer: “Disgusting anti-Catholic slur.”

“What is wrong with you?” asked Niles.

Addressing panelist Seth Dillon, CEO of the Babylon Bee, Boller quoted Catholic theologian Dr. Scott Hahn: “Stop carelessly labeling people anti-semites. Catholic Christianity does not in any way require you to embrace Zionism as a fulfilled prophecy.”

“I would really appreciate it if you would stop calling Candace Owens an anti-semite. She just doesn’t support Zionism,” said Boller. “I don’t know why you’re bringing her up and Tucker.”

Dillon shot back, “Because they’re two famous anti-Semites,” to loud applause from the audience.

Owens “goes far beyond not merely supporting Zionism,” he continued. “She calls Jews the synagogue of Satan … she often uses the word ‘Zionist’ and ‘Jew’ interchangeably.”

Boller later refused to back down in her assertions. In a letter addressed to one of the panelists, Shabbos Kestenbaum, she wrote:

I wore an American flag pin alongside a Palestinian flag as a moral statement of solidarity with civilians who are being bombed, displaced, and deliberately starved in Gaza. I did this after watching many participants ignore, minimize, or outright deny what is plainly visible: a campaign of mass killing and starvation against a trapped population. Silence in the face of this is not religious liberty, it is moral complicity. My Christian Faith calls me to stand for those who are suffering in need. Nearly every witness framed antisemitism through the lens of Israel and Zionism. Islamophobic remarks were made from the panel and a few of my fellow commissioners. Do you remember when you said the words “rapist Islamic regime” implying the entire religion of Islam is associated with terrorism? I asked those present to stop making Islamophobic remakes because they are incompatible with both Christian teaching and the purpose of a Religious Liberty Commission. … As a Catholic, I have both a constitutional right and a God-given freedom of religion and conscience not to endorse a political ideology or a government that is carrying out mass civilian killing and starvation.

In order to quell pitting Judaism against Christianity in general and Catholicism in particular, Ryan Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, quoted Pope Paul VI and Pope Benedict XVI.

Reading from Nostra Aetate, Anderson said, “True, the Jewish authorities and those who followed their lead pressed for the death of Christ. Still, what happened in His Passion cannot be charged against all the Jews, without distinction, then alive, nor against the Jews of today. Although the Church is the new people of God, the Jews should not be presented as rejected or cursed by God, as if this followed from the holy Scripture.”

“Who is responsible for the death of Jesus? All of us,” proclaimed advisory board member Fr. Thomas Ferguson, author, panel member, and pastor of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We don’t attribute his death to the Jewish people or to Pontius Pilate,” said Ferguson. “We see Jesus’ death as a sacrificial death, a death that he made in atonement as an offering for the forgiveness of the sins of every person of every time and place.”

