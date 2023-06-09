Catholic women’s organization urges boycott of LA Dodgers for promoting blasphemous drag ‘nuns’

'The Catholic Daughters of the Americas strongly condemns the actions of the Los Angeles Dodgers and urges all Americans to boycott Dodgers’ games and merchandise,' the resolution states. 'We further demand that the Dodgers, who plan to showcase that group’s performative bigotry toward Catholics, especially Catholic women religious, cease this plan for June 16 and issue an apology to all Catholics.'

(LifeSiteNews) — An international organization of Catholic women has called for the Los Angeles Dodgers to stop their plans to honor scandalous drag “nuns” and apologize to Catholics.

In the wake of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team’s “pride month,” at which the Dodgers have committed to honor the anti-Catholic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) issued a resolution condemning the plans.

CDA is a 120-year-old group dedicated to human rights and dignity through service and “feminine genius.” There are members from 45 American states as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

“The Catholic Daughters of the Americas strongly condemns the actions of the Los Angeles Dodgers and urges all Americans to boycott Dodgers’ games and merchandise,” the resolution states. “We further demand that the Dodgers, who plan to showcase that group’s performative bigotry toward Catholics, especially Catholic women religious, cease this plan for June 16 and issue an apology to all Catholics.”

The CDA added that the “biological men’s group” of self-proclaimed drag “nuns” have “for many years targeted Catholic women religious by means of profane and sacrilegious events, also appropriating and misusing Catholic imagery, persons, saints and sacred objects.”

As the resolution explains, the organization consists of “63,000 women whose charitable mission includes fostering vocations to the religious life and promoting Catholic values and respect for the life and dignity of ALL persons.”

The organization also has a devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, a youth program for girls and is actively involved in various pro-family ministries. More information about CDA can be found on their website.

CDA’s call for boycotting and apologies is the latest backlash prompted by the Dodgers’ decision to override protesters and present the Community Hero Award to the blasphemous group of men dressed in drag-inspired “habits.” Trevor Williams, Catholic pitcher for the Washington Nationals, also called for a boycott of the Dodgers in response to their behavior.

Dodgers pitchers Blake Treinan and Clayton Kershaw shared similar sentiments and CatholicVote launched a $1 million ad urging Catholics to boycott the MLB team. In an ultimate act of protest, Catholics are going to gather in Los Angeles on the Feast of the Sacred Heart to prayerfully reject the blasphemy through a rally and procession to the stadium. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas will be leading the Eucharistic procession and LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen will address participants with a speech at the rally.

