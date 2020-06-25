Catholic youths heroically stop California mob from tearing down saint’s statue

PETITION: Urge U.S. Catholic Bishops Conference to defend Catholic heritage and statues! Sign the petition here.

VENTURA, California, June 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A group of courageous young Catholics surrounded the statue of a saint in Ventura, California last Saturday, placing their bodies in between Junipero Serra and the mob who wanted to tear him down.

The anti-Serra demonstrators had put out a call on social media for the June 20 event that began at 1 PM. Calling the event “Tear down Junipero Serra,” the demonstrators stated that “No longer shall we celebrate the enslavement, rape, and genocide of the original people of Ventura.”

The anti-Serra social media announcement about the June 20, 1 PM demonstration in Ventura, California.

That same weekend, statues of Catholic saint Serra, considered the founder of the California missions, were toppled and defaced in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and historic Olvera Street in Los Angeles. Serra, a Spanish Franciscan missionary to the United States, helped to found nine missions in California in the late eighteenth century. He established the mission of San Buenaventura in 1782, which is now present-day Ventura. His statue was erected at city hall in 1936. The current bronze statue was erected in 1989. Pope Francis canonized him in 2015.

At 1 PM, anti-Serra demonstrators, about 200, gathered near the statue of the saint, located in front of Ventura’s city hall, where they began a rowdy demonstration.

Rally speakers addressed a diverse and vocal crowd whose slogans included “Black Lives Matter” and who held signs reading “He Ain’t No Saint” and “Father Genocide.”

Some speakers, like local Chumash elder Julie Tumamait-Stenslie, appealed for a peaceful and ordered removal of the statue, while others tried to rally the crowd to pull the statue down immediately, with repeating chants of “Tear it down! Tear it down!”

Some of the anti-Serra crowd appeared to have brought tools needed to pull the statue down.

Chumash elder Julie Tumamait-Stenslie, with a "Father Genocide" banner behind her, speaks at the anti-Serra rally, June 20, 2020, Ventura, California.

But, thanks to the saint’s new bodyguard of dozens of young Catholics, including a priest, the city’s Serra statue was not toppled. Padre Serra continued to gaze out over Ventura from his place in front of City Hall as the sun went down Saturday evening.

Prior to the 1 PM demonstration, dozens of pro-Serra activists had surrounded the statue to protect it from the vandals. As the rally began, they stood quietly, some holding signs reading “Save Serra,” some praying.

Catholic youths with a priest surround the Saint Serra statue located in Ventura, California, June 20, 2020.

Any attempt to pull down the statue would have meant forcibly removing those who encircled its base, something which the anti-Serra demonstrators had not anticipated. The counter-protesters — mainly Catholic college students — were unmoved by taunts, insults, and the cloud of exhaust from a generator that rally organizers had placed close to them.

At Tumamait-Stenslie’s invitation, Father Tom Elewaut, pastor of the historic Mission San Buenaventura, the final mission established by Junipero Serra, addressed the crowd and then joined pro-Serra activists at the base of the statue.

As the rally officially ended, Rev. Elewaut blessed those gathered to protect the statue.

Anti-Serra demonstrators confront Catholic youths surrounding the statue, June 20, 2020, Ventura, California.

Many anti-Serra demonstrators left but a significant number remained. Ventura police, who had watched from a distance during the rally, moved in closer at one point as a throng of anti-Serra demonstrators heckled and taunted the young people who still remained to protect the statue.

By about 4 PM, activists on both sides had dispersed. The statue of Ventura’s founder remained, but its fate continues to be uncertain as city officials, church leaders, and tribal elders continue to negotiate its fate.

The bishops of California later in the week issued a carefully worded statement expressing their disapproval of the tearing down of statues of the saint.

While Saturday’s victory may be only a temporary reprieve, the Catholic young people went home that day knowing that they had accomplished an important symbolic victory.

Catholic youths successfully defended the Serra statue from being destroyed by a mob, June 20, 2020, Ventura, California.

