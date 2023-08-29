Catholics are called to be courageous in the face of heterodoxy

'The Remnant' editor Michael Matt will be one of the featured Catholic presenters at the Rome Life Forum, which is set for October 31 to November 1.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Michael Matt, editor of The Remnant Catholic newspaper, will be attending the Rome Life Forum from October 31 to November 1, giving followers an opportunity to meet him at the event.

The conference will be focused on confronting the evils of the Deep Church and Deep State and their involvement in the Great Reset agenda. It is scheduled to be held immediately after the Vatican’s Synod on Synodality. Attendees will be able to actively participate in forum strategy sessions alongside guest speakers, including Cardinal Gerhard Müller and LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen.

A family tradition

Matt’s specific mission in Catholic journalism took root in 1967, when his father, Walter, left the newspaper where his own father served as editor for more than 60 years — The Wanderer— to start The Remnant just days after the end of the Second Vatican Council.

When Walter died in 2002 — leaving behind a legacy of nine children and 35 grandchildren, in addition to his Catholic journalism mission — his youngest son, Michael, continued the work he had begun. Michael Matt became editor in 1994 and remains the newspaper’s editor as well as host of the Michael J. Matt Show to this day.

The Remnant, as noted on its website, is “the oldest traditional Catholic newspaper in the world.” Its mission seeks to uphold the teachings of the Catholic Church, especially regarding restoring reverence to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and objecting to progressive ideologies that contradict Church teaching, even if they are promoted by clergy and Church leaders.

As editor of The Remnant, Matt takes a leading role in this active mission of Catholic journalism in addition to his vocation as a husband and father.

Defending the Church amid modern scandal

In recent years, Matt has been one of many members of the laity voicing disappointment and opposition to controversial issues that have left Catholics divided. In June 2022, Matt joined Westen in lamenting the reception of Holy Communion by notoriously pro-abortion Nancy Pelosi, who was at the time serving as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and had been barred from receiving the Eucharist by her local bishop due to her relentless advocacy for killing the unborn.

He was also a speaker at the 2022 Catholic Identity Conference, which stood in opposition to the Great Reset. More recently, Matt slammed the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for a document unveiled by a whistleblower that showed the federal agency had plans in place to monitor Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass. Matt said at the time that, “at worst,” the report was “a politically motivated witch hunt.”

The document was exposed and later retracted by the FBI, which claimed it was investigating the matter. Matt also played a role in spreading the word that X, formerly Twitter, had suspended the account of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, speculating that even free speech advocates insist on some limits, depending on the message being shared. Although the reason for the suspension remains unclear, the archbishop’s account was later restored without further incident.

Additional details about the Rome Life Forum, including the cost of tickets and schedule of events, can be found here.

