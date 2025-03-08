Catholics ask Trump administration to investigate USCCB on immigration, sex abuse

The request calls into question the Catholic Church's 'commitment to protecting minors and the vulnerable from sex abuse' and states that 'the USCCB should not be involved in settling refugees and immigrants.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholics have been devastated by the Catholic Church’s record for priestly sexual abuse, for covering up that abuse, and for mistreating victims. We question its commitment to protecting minors and the vulnerable from sex abuse and believe the USCCB should not be involved in settling refugees and immigrants. We fear some money was spent for undesignated and even nefarious purposes. We also fear sufficient attention was not paid to the status of the individuals being assisted and that some of the 300 or more “lost” children might have fallen into the hands of sexual traffickers. We object to the appointment of Cardinal McElroy to D.C.; he is the poster boy of coverup in the Church and of support for open borders.

We, the undersigned, ask the Trump Administration to investigate precisely how the USCCB and its affiliates used funds received for settling refugees and immigrants. We also ask that the federal government work to have statutes of limitations for reports of sexual abuse lifted or lengthened. Faithful Catholics support all governmental efforts to clean up the corruption in our beloved Church.

Rachel Mastrogiacomo

Wiesław Walawender

Elizabeth Yore, Esq.

Janet E. Smith

Gene T. Gomulka

